﻿
6 Photos | Beauty

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more

From Wayne Rooney's children to Frankie Bridge's boys…

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
You're reading

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more

1/6
Next

Kate Bosworth makes major change to appearance in wake of divorce
Georgia Brown
Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
1/6

The summer holidays are officially over for kids and teens that heading back to school this week to start the new term.

HELLO! have loved seeing all our favourite celebrities sharing adorable snaps of their kids looking smart in uniform as they make their return to the classroom.

From Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen's three smart boys to Denise van Outen's daughter getting a pre-school haircut, take a look at the adorable celebrity kids returning to school this week…

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school lunches revealed

 

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Wayne Rooney's wife Colleen shared an adorable snap of their three boys in their uniform as they started their first day at a new school.

"Good luck boys," posted the proud mum. Don't they look cute!

MORE: 15 times royal children acted just like normal kids

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
2/6

Paddy McGuiness

Paddy and Christine McGuiness are incredibly open about their experience of parenthood with three children with autism. Christine took to Instagram to share a proud photo of her kids as they headed into the school gates, hand in hand.

"Well this morning didn’t go to plan, but somehow I’ve laughed through it! I’ve had a cuppa T and accepted that it simply wouldn’t be my life if it did go to plan and I love our crazy life" penned the star.

"These three babies, my greatest achievement, my inspiration and the reason I live, laugh and love every day! Proud mummy".

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
3/6

Mrs Hinch

Sophie Hinchliffe, AKA the cleaning queen known as Mrs Hinch, was experiencing all the feels on her little boy Ronnie's first day of nursery. "I literally feel sick about it! I can't wait to pick him up!" penned the star.

Sophie's adorable little boy looked so excited for his first day, sporting a crisp white polo top and the cutest shorts!

MORE: Mrs Hinch's newborn son wears the cutest Marks & Spencer baby outfit

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
4/6

Raheem Sterling

Taking the crown for the most adorable back to school photos, it's Raheem Sterling's little boys. The footballer's fiancée Paige Milian posted the cutest snaps of their three boys as they headed into the new school term – and just look at how sweet they are.

"Boss them out", penned Raheem, followed by several heart-eye emojis.

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
5/6

Denise Van Outen

In true celebrity style, actress Denise van Outen enjoyed a mother-daughter pamper day out with her mini-me Betsy, taking her for a "back to school haircut".

Fans rushed to the comments after noticing Denise's daughter looked just like her and "so grown-up" as she glammed up before her first day.

Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more
6/6

Frankie Bridge

The Saturdays songstress Frankie Bridge shared a heartwarming photo of her sons Parker, seven, and Carter, six, looking incredibly smart for their first day back.

"The moment you’ve all been waiting for… another 1st day back to school post!" penned Frankie, who shares her two children with footballer Wayne Bridge. "Year 3 and year 1… featuring scooter induced black eye". Oops!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...