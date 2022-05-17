5 easy steps for a spring skincare routine that actually works In partnership with Boots

Glowing skin is always in, and as we head towards the warmer months there are five easy product switches you can make to create an effective spring skincare routine that delivers, whatever your skin type.

One of the easiest ways to see results from your skincare is to rotate products with each season, changing from richer, oil-based textures in winter to lighter, gel-like formulas come spring.

RELATED: Boots stock hundreds of beauty brands – but these are the 20 you NEED to shop right now

Offering trusted favourites as well as the latest cult finds from the US, Australia and beyond, Boots stocks an incredible selection of skincare products both in-store and online, ensuring that you can build the routine that best suits your skin and your budget.

So, whether you’re confused about where to start or just keen to reboot your routine and discover which of the latest launches to introduce, try our easy five-step daytime regime and get your skin set for spring.

Take our poll:

Your 5-step spring skincare routine

1. Cleanser

Washing your face when you wake is essential, as it removes the build-up of bacteria and dead skin cells accumulated through the night, as well as perfectly priming your skin for products, allowing them to be as effective as possible. However your skin feels first thing in the morning, there’s a texture and hero ingredient for everyone.

Normal to dry skin – try a hydrating gel cleanser with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to protect and nourish – we love CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin, £10.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin, £10, Boots

Oily skin – look to salicylic acid which helps reduce breakouts. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £10.99, also contains Zinc to assist with oil-control whilst providing a thorough cleanse.

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £10.99, Boots

Sensitive skin – try gentle formulas and avoid heavy fragrance or essential oils. La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Cleansing Cream, £14, has been created to soothe discomfort or sensitivity with shea butter and niacinamide. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, £5.50 is also a great all-rounder and feels far superior to its price point.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar H Cleanser, £14, Boots

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, £5.50, Boots

2. Vitamin C serum

Next up, it’s time to add a vitamin c serum. Recognised as one of the most effective skincare ingredients, Vitamin C is an antioxidant. It also helps lighten dark spots and pigmentation, and boosts collagen production to fight the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – a triple threat!

The modern vitamin C formulas are fast absorbing and easy to apply, so won’t tamper with your makeup or SPF application. We rate these three:

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum, £45, Boots

Vichy Liftactiv Vitamin C Brightening Skin Corrector Serum, £38, Boots

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, £66, Boots

SHOP NOW

3. Moisturiser

Next, lock in your serum with a moisturiser. Try the next generation of light, gel-like textures that offer all-day hydration and comfort.

Estée Lauder Daywear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H Moisturiser Crème, £45, has a smooth, whipped texture that feels like water on the skin, as well as being non-comedogenic so that it won’t block pores.

Estée Lauder Daywear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H Moisturiser Crème, £45, Boots

Clinique’s Moisture Surge, £25, is a fan favourite for good reason – packed with hyaluronic acid and aloe water, it sinks into the skin for a plump, healthy-looking glow.

Clinique Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, £25, Boots

For a purse-friendly purchase, try Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA by The Ordinary, £5, with amino acids, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to ensure the skin is moisturised and protected all day.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £5, Boots

4. Sun cream

Next up, layer on your SPF skincare. Textures have evolved over time, so you’ll be spoilt for choice with products you’ll actually want to use, whilst providing your skin with protection from harmful UV rays all year-round. As a rule, apply two finger lengths of factor 50 sun cream to your face before leaving the house in the morning, and remember to top up if you’re sunbathing, exposed to the sun or sitting near a window for long periods of time.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF30 combines a lightweight, oil-free formula with no chalkiness so that it applies invisibly on all skin tones. It has a delicious melon scent and absorbs quickly without pilling makeup. Plus, the packaging is refillable meaning you’ll save on future cartridge purchases and help care for the environment. Bonus!

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30, £34, Boots

For fans of French skincare, Clarins has created comfortable formulas with high-level filters and plant-based extracts to preserve skin’s youthful luminosity and provide UV protection.

Clarins Dry Touch Face Sun Care Cream SPF50+ 50ml, £20, Boots

Meanwhile, Caudalie’s Milky Sun Spray also offers SPF50 in an easy to apply spray bottle with an eco-friendly formula – a smart holiday buy.

Caudalie Milky Sun Spray SPF50, £21, Boots

5. Moisture spray

Whether you store it on your desk, in the fridge or in your bag, get a dose of hydration throughout the day with a handy moisture spray. Apply liberally over makeup or skincare whenever you need a moisture boost.

Curel’s Deep Moisture Spray, £19.50 can be used as needed including for hot flushes caused by the menopause and will leave skin feeling cooled, supple, and smooth.

Curél Deep Moisture Spray, £19.50, Boots

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, £22, instantly awakens skin with a blend of antioxidants and vitamins in its iconic Eight Hour formula and an ultra-fine spray.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist, £22, Boots

Meanwhile My Clarins ReFresh Hydrating Beauty Mist, £18, contains 0% alcohol and is a great option for teens and those with sensitive or problem skin. Spray and go – you’re set for spring!

My Clarins ReFresh Hydrating Beauty Mist, £18, Boots

Shop more skincare for your spring routine now at Boots.