Boots launches its £32 No7 Beauty Vault worth £119 – and fans can't get enough

This is not a drill! Boots has launched the new No7 Beauty Vault – and it's already selling like hotcakes. Designed to give you that radiant summer glow, this limited edition collection combines £119 worth of No7's best-loved skincare and beauty products in one – and at £32 it's the ultimate bargain.

Our advice? You better act fast, this highly anticipated haul boasts a huge waiting list, so it won't be around for long – last year it sold out within one week! Containing 10 full-sized No7 favourites, you'll find a whole host of goodies inside, ranging from skincare saviours to makeup must-haves. Doubling up as the perfect gift, it's also a great way to show your loved ones just how much you care.

No7 Beauty Vault, worth £119 NOW £32, Boots

Unlocking your summer skin, update your everyday skincare routine with the Radiance+ Daily Energising Exfoliating Cleanser, Early Defence GLOW ACTIVATING Serum and HydraLuminous Day Cream. After a long day at the office, soothe your skin with No7's Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes before treating yourself to an at-home pamper session, courtesy of the Radiant Results Purifying Clay Cleanser.

Getting glammed up for summer celebrations? Start with the No7 Lift & Luminate Primer before creating the dreamiest makeup looks with the Lash Impact Waterproof Mascara, Stay Perfect Amazing Eyes Pencil and the beautiful Apricot Blossom Blusher. Including two different lip shades, choose between an effortless everyday look using the brand's nude 'Grace' gloss or make a statement with the bold red 'Conquer' shade – so glam!

The limited-edition collection is full of skincare and beauty favourites

Delighting fans, many have taken to Instagram to celebrate the launch. "Ordered mine and cannot wait," wrote one. Meanwhile, another responded with endless heart eye emojis. No7 has long been a favourite among celebrities, and we reckon the likes of Sienna Miller and Gemma Chan will also be keen to get their hands on No7's Beauty Vault for 2021.

