Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney swears by this beauty tool - and it’s under £10

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney has shared her beauty and skincare routine.

The 24-year-old actress relies on the ice roller every morning to soothe any puffiness around her eyes and face, and help wake up her skin.

And she will not go anywhere without the affordable beauty tool, as she has insisted she has several in her freezer, as well as on set when she is filming.

Face Ice Roller, £9.98 | $12.78, Amazon

Speaking to Allure, she said: “So I bring this everywhere I go. It’s just an ice roller off Amazon and I live by it, as it just wakes me up and I feel like it makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness. I just literally roll. I could do this for a really long time.

“I make sure I get both sides of my face and my jaw line. I just leave in my freezer.

Sydney shows fans and Allure her Face Ice Roller

“I have multiple in my freezer, just in case I leave one on set, and I put one on set in my trailer in my refrigerator.”

Eagle-eyed fans who watched the HBO drama may have noticed Sydney’s character Cassie use an ice-roller and eye masks during the series, and it turns out that’s because it is part of her actual daily skincare regimen.

Sydney continued: “You might have seen Cassie does this on her crazy 4am beauty routine, and it’s because those products actually are my products that I brought from home and I went crazy with them. This is the actual ice roller I used on the show.”

Added Benefits:

Sydney’s Ice Roller is also said to soothe headaches and migraines, and with that in mind, this multi-functional device is a must-have for everyone.

The exact roller is super affordable, as it retails for £9.98 from Amazon, and easy to use. Simply leave in the freezer, and take out when you are ready to use. Then massage your face, eye contours, as well as your jaw, chin and neck, to feel revitalised, reduce any puffiness and tighten your skin’s pores.

