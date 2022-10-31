This new gen laser treatment treats skin pigmentation in 10 minutes In partnership with Moxi by Sciton

Following the historic heatwave earlier this year, you may have noticed an increase in pigmentation or dark spots on the skin which can prove stubborn to treat with skincare alone.

Insert Moxi by Sciton: the innovative laser treatment offered in clinic that can be used year-round on all skin tones to treat pigmentation, uneven skin tone and the visible signs of ageing. Endorsed by Kate Somerville and Doctor Maryam Zamani, this new generation of pre-juventating skin treatment combines scientific innovation with fast, convenient application and is available nationwide.

What is Moxi by Sciton?

Moxi is a laser treatment that takes between 10 to 15 minutes to perform on a full face with little-to-no downtime. It revitalises the complexion by correcting the initial signs of sun damage and ageing and promoting new cell growth. Moxi can be used on the chest, arms, hands, legs and face and is considered one of the most gentle laser treatments only requiring topical numbing cream, leading to it being dubbed “the perfect lunchtime treatment”.

How does Moxi work?

The device uses fractionated 1927nm wavelength laser to trigger the body’s repair cycle to promote collagen and elastin production. Consequently, it has become popular amongst younger patients wishing to revitalise and refresh their skin, with many using it as regular skin maintenance to keep their complexion glowing. Moxi is also known to help lighten pigmentation associated with melasma, a skin darkening condition that commonly occurs due to hormone changes experienced during pregnancy or menopause.

The innovative Moxi handpiece

If treating the face, you should arrive makeup free. Following an initial consultation with your aesthetic doctor, a numbing cream will be applied to the area being treated to minimise discomfort. Cool air may also be used. Motion tracking technology ensures the area is treated evenly by the device, creating a faint prickly heat sensation as the Moxi laser handpiece moves over your skin.

A practitioner performs a Moxi laser treatment

After treatment, the skin will feel warm for 15 to 60 minutes with mild redness and swelling that can persist for two to four days. Patients should wear a moisturising physical sunscreen and stay out of the sun for the following 48 hours. You can wear makeup 24 hours after your treatment, and a gentle cleanser and moisturiser will be recommended to protect and comfort the treated area until skin has naturally exfoliated and repaired.

How quickly will I see results?

It takes less than a week to see the first results from a Moxi laser, and you can expect evenly toned, radiant skin after just one procedure. Most patients initially undergo a series of three or four treatments with subsequent treatments three to four times a year to maintain the effects. Prices start from £500, but the total cost of treatment will depend upon your practitioner's individual recommendation.

Before and After: Patient A received two Moxi treatments at level 3 and two BBL (Broadband Light) Hero treatments

Before and After: Patient B received three Moxi treatments at level 2

How can I book a Moxi treatment?

To find your nearest Moxi provider, click here.