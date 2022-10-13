5 Black beauty content creators you should be following on Instagram

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black hair and beauty products are gradually making their way into the mainstream market. At long last, people all over the UK who have textured hair and darker skin tones who have painstakingly sought out, made at home or simply gone without can now find brands like Pattern and Fenty in their local Boots stores.

EXCLUSIVE: Vick Hope reveals secret celeb WhatsApp group for this special reason

While a sprinkling of skilled and conscious-minded hair stylists, MUA and beauty technicians begin to upskill and flourish, people of colour (especially parents of young children!) often remain solely reliant on at-home beauty treatments which can be tricky and even damaging if you don't know where to begin. Here is a helpful round-up of some of the best Black beauty content creators to follow this Black History Month UK, beginning with Ateh Jewel whose expert beauty segments and diverse skincare, hair and makeup tips on This Morning and Instagram have done a lot for inclusivity.

SHOP: 12 Black-owned brands to shop for Black Pound Day, from fashion to home decor

Keep scrolling to discover the UK-based beauty content creators inspiring us...

Dr. Ateh Jewel

The This Morning stars beauty content so much fun

HELLO! readers may recognise Ateh as a beauty presenter on This Morning, however, Dr. Ateh Jewel is also a multi-award-winning beauty journalist, influencer, broadcaster and diversity advocate. For 20 years, Ateh has campaigned for more diversity in the beauty industry, and when the busy mum isn't on our television screens she is creating fantastic beauty content on her Instagram page @atehjewel.

Check-up Ateh Jewel's 'Wednesday Chat Club' where she talks through her favourite products of the week. On Friday, she hosts fantastic Instagram Live sessions with beauty influencers who discuss their regimens and more.

READ: Menopause in the workplace: HFM's Editor shares her tried and tested advice

Melaninstyle

Jhaniel's beauty content is as down to earth as it is varied

Jhaniel describes herself as an "early thirty-something mum of two" and is the content creator behind Melaninstyle.co.uk. Jhaniel's YouTube channel and Instagram content @melaninstyle__ are full of afro hair routines and makeup tutorials using high-street products one day and high-end beauty reviews covering the latest foundation or beauty tool the next. She can help you decide whether or not you really need that eyeshadow palette.

Jhaniel's content is full of variety and relatable moments which is what makes her such an engaging content creator.

DISCOVER: 10 inspiring and engaging Black History Month books for UK kids and teens

Patricia Bright

Patricia's content is the place to go for aspirational inspiration

Patricia Bright's beauty content is the place to go for picture-perfect inspiration and luxury pampering ideas. Patricia has tried everything from laser hair removal and pore refinements to transitioning away from false lashes and finding the right foundation for you.

The jet-setting mum-of-two has a page of beauty looks for you to emulate if you're stuck in a rut including "nails that slay", plus things you never knew you needed – post-workout facial routine anyone? You can follow @thepatriciabright on Instagram and check out her website patriciabright.co.uk.

SEE: Alison Hammond looks sensational in the most flattering ASOS blazer co-ord - and that colour!

SHOP: Fenty Hair is coming – and Rihanna fans are already freaking out

Dr. Kemi Fabusiwa

Ask this Doctor if you are in need of expertise

Dr. Kemi is a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital who specialises in dermatology with a special interest in studying the routinely overlooked ways that ethnicity affects our skin. Dr. Kemi's Instagram account @dr.fab is one to follow, with expert tutorials covering must-knows and treatments for everything from ingrown hairs and scalp breakouts and importantly, the three things you shouldn't do to your face.

Dr. Kemi's LinkedIn page also includes a must-read article about how UV rays affect your skin and you can book an appointment at her Joyful Skin Clinic.

DISCOVER: 13 best rated SPF sunscreens for your face this autumn

Akesha Reid

Akesha's articles will have you scrolling for hours

HELLO! readers may have caught Keeks on This Morning this summer sharing all of her best sweatproof makeup tips, but her expertise goes beyond that. This award-winning digital and social content specialist @keeksreid also works as a brand consultant so she knows beauty and skincare inside out.

Head to Akesha Reid's website for a round-up of her best features on all the different types of hair twists, how to deep condition your curls at home and an uplifting piece called 'Inspiring Women Who Shaped Beauty for Black Women' on myloopbeauty.com.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.