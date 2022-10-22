Gwen Stefani sparks sweet fan reaction with 'dolled up' selfie

Gwen Stefani is renowned for her flawless porcelain skin and trademark red lip - and on Friday, the Rich Girl songstress delighted fans as she shared a stunning new makeup selfie.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old star posted a radiant snap showing off her pristine Barbie-inspired makeup. Gwen opted for a dewy base, rose pink blush, attention-grabbing eyelashes and a glossy nude lip.

Ditching her usual glamorous attire for something more low-key, The Voice host completed her look with a grey marl sweatshirt and a chunky gold link necklace.

She wore her wavy locks loose and styled them to one side for a playful look. Sharing the selfie with her followers, Gwen captioned her photo: "Feelin' like barbie because I'm all dolled up".

Gwen looked ultra-glam in her selfie

Her fans flooded the comment section with an array of compliments. Dazzled by her age-defying looks, one fan wrote: "#goals Making your 50s look fabulous!!" whilst a second remarked: "You areeee THE barbie babe".

"So pretty! Love you Gwen," noted a third, and a fourth gushed: "Pretty, pretty girl!!!!"

Gwen's glam update comes after she reunited with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale at their youngest son Apollo's football game. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the former couple put on a united front as they rallied behind their eight-year-old son.

Blake and Gwen tied the knot in 2021

Aside from Apollo, Gavin and Gwen also co-parent sons Kingston, 16 and Zuma, 14. Gavin is also a father to Strictly star Daisy Lowe, 33, from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

Gavin and Gwen first met in 1995 when both their groups - Bush and No Doubt - were on tour. After seven years of dating, they tied the knot in 2002 with a wedding in St Paul's, and a second celebration held in Los Angeles. Gwen filed for divorce in April 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The Don't Speak hitmaker has since found love with her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton. The couple met on the show back in 2014 before eventually tying the knot at the country star's Oklahoma ranch in July 2021.

