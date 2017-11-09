Loading the player...

HELLO's beauty team unbox the best beauty advent calendars! Christmas is coming - which beauty advent will you choose?

The first of December is slowly but surely creeping upon us, which can only mean one thing - it’s time to invest in an advent calendar! But finding the right one can be quite a challenge. With more beauty companies than ever before bringing out their own designs, there are an endless array of choices currently on the market. But fear not - here at HELLO!, we have rounded up some of our favourite calendars, and have taken a sneaky peek inside to see what you can get for your money. HELLO!'s Beauty Influencer Alex Light and Fashion and Beauty Writer Laura Sutcliffe investigate the best beauty advents for 2017…

Boots No7 is such an iconic brand and this year’s advent edition looks very luxurious in its signature turquoise and gold packaging. Filled with skincare staples, make-up favourites, as well as some anti-ageing offerings, grab it while you can! £40, Boots

Everyone loves Benefit, and this vivid calendar is guaranteed to brighten up your day! The '12 days of Christmas' is a slightly smaller selection, but great value for money, as it includes miniature versions of its cult hero products. £24.50, Benefit

The pink packaging really brings an element of fun to this fabulous offering from Soap and Glory, which is packed full of dreamy-smelling goodies in great, generous sizes. £40, Soap and Glory

A must for any make-up lover - you will totally love the festive gold calendar from Sleek. The dazzling delight houses the best bits from their impressive line. It's filled with the perfect make-up essentials, from mascaras and liquid lipsticks, to their much-praised rose gold blush. £35, Sleek Make-Up

If you are looking for a bargain, get down to House of Fraser quickly! Their iridescent calendar is just £25 and has an abundance of make-up from the store's own brand, Colour Couture. £25, House of Fraser

Exclusive to Fortnum and Mason, 'London Girl about Town' calendar from trendy make-up brand Iconic London is super lux. It contains an enormous 12 full-size iconic products. £150, Fortnum & Mason

For all you ladies out there that love a manicure, you need the Ciate Mini Mani Month Calendar in your life! All the shades you could ever want, plus nail treatments too. £50, Look Fantastic

This offering from Marks & Spencer comes in arguably the most festive packaging and includes an extensive beauty round-up, featuring some of the brand's hero products from their beauty counter. £35 Marks & Spencer, (When you spend £35 on clothing and home)

Lush's '12 Days of Christmas' includes an array of the brand's best-loved Christmas products, as well as their well-known cult classics. We love the bold packaging, and the smell when you open it! £67.50, Lush.

L'Occitane’s festive offering features a beautiful snowy illustration, and lots of incredibly travel-handy, sweet smelling products! £49, L'Occitane

Shaped like a Christmas tree, the Rituals calendar is full to bursting with 24 luxury products, and many are in large sizes! Rituals, £59.50

For the skincare junkie, Decleor's golden delight contains 24 skin saviours from the brand's best-selling range, in a beautiful decorative case. £65, Decleor