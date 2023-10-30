50+ best beauty advent calendars - it's time to get excited for Christmas

Best for makeup fans: It has to be Charlotte Tilbury's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets. It's a 12-door calendar priced at £160. If you're looking for a 24-day option, MAC's Advent Calendar is filled with beauty must-haves and is always a crowd pleaser.

Best for skincare fans: Love your skincare products? The Elemis First Class Advent Calendar is an excellent option, priced at £189 and worth £551.

Best all-rounder: We're looking at the department stores for this one; Marks & Spencer's Beauty Advent Calendar, the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar and the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar all have a nice mix of beauty faves and skincare delights inside and they're all priced at a similar price point.

Best for perfume fans: It has to be the Jo Malone Advent Calendar. Another favourite would be the Penhaligon's Advent Calendar or the Jo Loves Advent Calendar. As you can see, this is a tricky one - fragrance is personal taste.

Best for candles inside: We're big fans of Yankee Candle - and the Yankee Advent Book is great value for money. See our full edit of the best candle advent calendars.

Best for nail products inside: It has to be the OPI Terribly Nice Nail Lacquer Mini 25 PC Advent Calendar (£69.90).

Best for lashes: If your look isn't complete without your lashes, the Tatti Lashes Advent Calendar is for you. It's £89.98 and worth £220.

Best for luxury lovers: Well, it's got to be the Harrods of London Advent Calendar, or the Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar and we're staying tuned to see if Chanel brings out a 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar this year.

Best for affordability: The Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland Advent Calendar is priced at £46 and you can collect 138 Boots points with it as well.

Best for gifting: The LaMer Atelier Advent Calendar would get SO many brownie points. You must act fast though as this sells at the speed of light.

Best for 12 day countdowns: We're impressed with the Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar this year and it contains a mix of lovely makeup products and skincare.