50+ best beauty advent calendars - it's time to get excited for Christmas

Beauty advent calendar season is here! Christmas is a wonderful time of year, but it's made even better with a treat every day. So while it might seem too soon to shop advent calendars, it's a good idea to start thinking about which one you would love this year.
Whether it's a chocolate one, a boozy one or a beauty advent calendar (or all three!), this year we're choosing our festive door-opening wisely - it needs to spark joy every single day. If you're looking for a luxurious fragrance advent calendar, one packed with skincare must-haves or a cult favourite we've got all the details.
Best beauty advent calendars - at a glance
Best for makeup fans: It has to be Charlotte Tilbury's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets. It's a 12-door calendar priced at £160. If you're looking for a 24-day option, MAC's Advent Calendar is filled with beauty must-haves and is always a crowd pleaser.
Best for skincare fans: Love your skincare products? The Elemis First Class Advent Calendar is an excellent option, priced at £189 and worth £551.
Best all-rounder: We're looking at the department stores for this one; Marks & Spencer's Beauty Advent Calendar, the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar and the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar all have a nice mix of beauty faves and skincare delights inside and they're all priced at a similar price point.
Best for perfume fans: It has to be the Jo Malone Advent Calendar. Another favourite would be the Penhaligon's Advent Calendar or the Jo Loves Advent Calendar. As you can see, this is a tricky one - fragrance is personal taste.
Best for candles inside: We're big fans of Yankee Candle - and the Yankee Advent Book is great value for money. See our full edit of the best candle advent calendars.
Best for nail products inside: It has to be the OPI Terribly Nice Nail Lacquer Mini 25 PC Advent Calendar (£69.90).
Best for lashes: If your look isn't complete without your lashes, the Tatti Lashes Advent Calendar is for you. It's £89.98 and worth £220.
Best for luxury lovers: Well, it's got to be the Harrods of London Advent Calendar, or the Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar and we're staying tuned to see if Chanel brings out a 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar this year.
Best for affordability: The Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland Advent Calendar is priced at £46 and you can collect 138 Boots points with it as well.
Best for gifting: The LaMer Atelier Advent Calendar would get SO many brownie points. You must act fast though as this sells at the speed of light.
Best for 12 day countdowns: We're impressed with the Bobbi Brown 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar this year and it contains a mix of lovely makeup products and skincare.
Are beauty advent calendars popular?
Let's talk numbers! Last year, a Klarna survey revealed chocolate advent calendars reign as the most popular with 64% of female UK shoppers, but beauty advent calendars had 23% of female shoppers wanting to buy one this year. A whopping 63% said advent calendars add to the excitement of the festive period, with 12% claiming an advent calendar is the best type of Christmas gift as you get 25 gifts in one! We couldn't agree more.
Advent calendar deals & sales to know about
It's tricky to find sales on advent calendars when the new ones are unveiled. You might find some in sale in November and December. As of right now, we've discovered the Revolution Beauty advent calendar on sale. We've also spotted the Emily in Paris beauty advent calendar on sale, down to £32.
Best brands for beauty advent calendars in 2023
Where to start?! There are so many beauty brands creating incredible advent calendars. Every year the Jo Malone advent calendar is a must-have with fans - as is the Charlotte Tilbury box of dreams. You've also got the luxurious Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar packed with divine products, the Liberty London one and the cult favourite M&S beauty advent calendar, as well as many many more. The John Lewis beauty advent calendar is always a huge hit.
The most affordable beauty advent calendars for 2023
You don't have to spend hundreds of pounds on a beauty advent calendar. As time goes on there will be some brilliant affordable options. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful one right now, go for the Soap & Glory Advent Calendar, which is just £46. Or head to TK Max where you'll find this one for just £12.99.
How we chose the best beauty advent calendars for 2023
- Popularity: We've been writing about beauty advent calendars for the past 10 years, we know the ones that create a buzz with shoppers. Often the biggest launches in the advent calendar period will have waiting lists for fans.
- Price: All the advent calendars below are worth a lot more than the RRP price. We don't want you to part with your hard-earned money on rubbish, so we will only feature the advent calendars we think are worth the money on. Only buy it if you think you will use everything inside or you think the person you are gifting it to will use everything inside.
- Star quality: An advent calendar is basically a festive ornament in your home for at least 12 days in December so we want to feature the ones that are beautiful and preferably reusable.
Beauty advent calendars for her in 2023
Keep reading to find out...
Marks & Spencer advent calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel 150ml (worth £25)
- Aveda Botanical Repair Styling Crème 40ml (worth £12)
- This Works Deep Sleep Body Cocoon 100ml (worth £25)
Price of the Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar
Filled with beauty treats worth £310, the Advent Calendar is just £45 when you spend when you spend £35 on Clothing, Home & Beauty instore or online.
The M&S beauty advent calendar is a big one - and this year it's back with a new look. Designed with reusability and affordability at the heart, 2023's M&S Beauty Advent Calendar features a treasure trove of 25 beauty gems, and this year’s calendar is packaged in a metallic vegan leather vanity case, which can be used time and time again.
What's so special about the Marks & Spencer advent calendar?
Well, the M&S advent calendar features Marks & Spencer's own beauty brands, and inside you'll find third-party beauty brands too. With a mix of both travel and full-sized products, you can discover cult classics as well as the latest launches and beauty innovations.
Liberty London Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Details coming soon, but we've been teased with expert-led skincare brands Sunday Riley and Augustinus Bader, Rose Inc and Le Labo, and I'm a fan of all of these brands so I'm expecting a strong list this year.
Price of the Liberty London advent calendar
RRP: £250 and worth over £1,045.
The Liberty London beauty advent calendar is a real classic - and makes the ideal gift for anyone who loves luxury beauty products. This year it's the most generous beauty advent calendar Liberty London has ever launched. Set to be the star of the season, the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 is overflowing with 30 beauty treats from Liberty's iconic beauty hall. From skincare saviours to haircare heroes, expect cult classics alongside new discoveries, carefully curated to see you through the holidays with a festive glow.
Plus, there will be Golden Tickets up for grabs, hidden inside five Beauty Advent Calendar – giving each lucky winner £1000 to spend at Liberty! Woah! Can you imagine?!
What's so special about the Liberty beauty Advent Calendar?
Well, it's top of a lot of wish lists. The first Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar launched in 2014 as the original multi-brand beauty calendar on the market. Since then, it has grown into a global phenomenon with stock increasing this year by over 38% to meet demand. It has since become the most successful and fastest-selling product in almost 150 years of the brand.
John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Neom Organics London Bedtime Hero Scented Candle - full size (worth £37)
- Votary Super Seed Serum 50ml full size (worth £79)
- Living Proof Triple Bond Complex 15ml (worth £19)
Price of the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar
£195, worth over £900
The John Lewis' beauty advent calendar has one of the highest worth-value, totalling over £900, and it includes 16 full-size products! It features luxury beauty brands such as Votary and Sunday Riley, alongside cult brands including Neom, Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown and Philip Kingsley. Every single beauty product featured has been hand picked by the John Lewis expert buyers.
What's so special about the John Lewis beauty advent calendar?
Lucky customers are in for a treat behind door number 25 - 10 lucky customers could win a £500 gift voucher for an exclusive shopping spree at John Lewis, as well as four money-can't-buy experiences.
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Ginger Biscuit Cologne 9ml
- White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne 9ml
- Orange Bitters Travel Candle
Price of the Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
RRP: £350.
Filled with 25 magical miniatures, the Jo Malone London advent calendar featured a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.
What's so special about the Jo Malone London Advent Calendar?
From the much-loved colognes to the travel-size bath & body and miniature candles, this advent calendar is always the ultimate indulgence.
Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Full size Hot Lips 2 Lipstick in Glowing Jen
- Full size Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
- Charlotte’s Magic Cream 15ml
Price of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP: £160.
Calling all Charlotte Tilbury fans, her highly anticipated beauty advent calendar is back and this year's ruby red box of dreams looks better than ever before.
What's so special about the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar?
It's the perfect treasure chest of beauty icons to treat yourself to, darling!
Diptyque Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Diptyque Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Sapin (Pine Tree) Candle (70g) (NEW)
- Délice (Delight) candle (35g) (NEW)
- Coton (Cotton) candle (35g) (NEW)
Price of the Diptyque Advent Calendar
RRP: £390.
To celebrate the holiday season, Diptyque is showcasing the magic of the flame with this year's advent calendar. More specifically, in the form of a calligram inspired by the poetic definition found in the Encyclopédie des Lumières, "flame" becomes the central motif of a special collection and each day you discovered a new Diptyque treasure, in full-size or discovery size.
What's so special about the Diptyque Advent Calendar?
The Advent Calendar includes three limited-edition Christmas scents: a small Pine Tree (Sapin) candle and miniature Délice candle as well as Coton.
LOOKFANTASTIC Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- ICONIC London Day to Slay Eyeshadow Palette (worth £45)
- M·A·C Cosmetics MACStack Mascara Mega Brush (worth £26)
- Avant Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Molecular Boost Eye Cream (worth £97)
Price of the Look Fantastic Advent Calendar
Priced at £99, the LOOKFANTASTIC 2023 Beauty Calendar has a built-in saving of over £466! What’s more, LOOKFANTASTIC The Box subscribers can receive £10 off the Advent Calendar. New subscribers can also receive £10 off the Advent Calendar when buying a monthly plan.
This Christmas, LOOKFANTASTIC invites you to Find Your Fantastic with its exciting new Beauty Advent Calendar. With over 150,000 waitlist sign-ups last year, the 2023 Advent Calendar is set to be LOOKFANTASTIC's biggest launch yet. This year's calendar includes over £565 worth of beauty treats to discover and holds a higher worth value than ever before!
Why do we love the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar?
Packed with 27 products that spotlight some of the most highly acclaimed and luxurious brands in LOOKFANTASTIC'S beauty collection, such as NARS, MAC and Elemis, as well as editor's favourites such as Disciple, Coco & Eve and GRANDE Cosmetics. From beauty classics to exciting new discoveries, this year's calendar is brimming with beauty surprises to take you all the way to Christmas day.
Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml
- Escentric Molecule E01 30ml
- MZ SKIN Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask 3g
Price of the Harvey Nichols Beauty Advent Calendar
This year it's priced at £250, with a combined product and treatment value of over £1300.
Last year, for the first time ever, department store Harvey Nichols created its own beauty advent calendar, filled with 30 of their iconic beauty brands. This year it's back and bigger than ever, with luxe beauty brands plus treatment vouchers too.
What's so special about the Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar?
It's the grand dame of cult and luxurious beauty brands, and stylish to boot. It also includes treatment vouchers for you to use in-store, from facials to eyebrow shaping.
Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Fortnum & Mason's Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Fortnum's Four Seasons Clementine Votive Candle, 75G (worth £29.99)
- Aromatherapy Associates De Stress Bath And Shower Oil 55ml (worth £55)
- ESPA Pink Hair And Scalp Mud Mask, 180ml (worth £38)
Price of the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar
RRP £260, worth over £1020.
Celebrate Christmas with Fortnum & Mason's extraordinary beauty advent calendar, filled with 25 treats from the iconic London store's beauty hall.
What's so special about the Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar?
If the packaging alone isn't special enough, the collection of skincare, makeup, haircare, bath and body products nestled in the advent calendar make it ridiculously special - and this year it's worth over £1000.
Kiehl's Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Kiehl’s Holiday Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Ultra Facial Cream 28ml
- Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 14ml
- Midnight Recovery Concentrate 4ml
Price of the Kiehl's Advent Calendar
RRP: £109
This year, Kiehl’s is encouraging everyone to “bring home the wonder of Kiehl’s” both in product and practice. This Christmas, behind the doors of your Kiehl’s Advent Calendar, you'll find 24 nourishing surprises to treat your skin during the festive countdown.
What's so special about the Kiehl's Advent Calendar?
This holiday season, Kiehls has partnered with Icinori, the husband & wife duo, who specialise in bespoke pieces across art, fashion, and publishing, to design a limited-edition collection. The design is inspired by the creation of an animated universe with an exciting, generous, and festive spirit for the holidays. Icinori joins Kiehl’s longstanding tradition of partnering with some of the world’s most prominent and well-known artists such as Jeff Koons, Mickey, KAWS, Kenny Scharf, Peter Max, Jeremyville, Kate Moross and Janine Rewell.
Soap & Glory advent calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- The Righteous Butter Body Butter 300ml (worth £9.99)
- Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches 3G (worth £3.99)
- Clean on Me Body Wash 75ml (worth £7.99).
Price of the Soap & Glory advent calendar
RRP £46. Worth £87.78.
"It's A Pinker Wonderland" is the name of this year's Soap & Glory advent calendar. Filled with 24 beauty treats to enjoy, including some of the brand's cult favourites including The Righteous Butter Body Butter and the Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches.
What's so special about the Soap & Glory Advent Calendar?
At just £46, this advent calendar has a delightful offering of 24 days of skincare and bodycare wonders that will leave you or your loved ones looking and feeling absolutely fabulous!
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment 30ml (worth £70)
- Olaplex NO.3 Hair Perfector 100ml (worth £28)
- Saie Glowy Super Gel - full size (worth £22)
Price of the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP: £225, worth over £1000.
This year's Cult Beauty Advent Calendar is bigger and better than ever! Following on from the success of four sold out advent calendars, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 will be a calendar filled with Cult Beauty icons, under the radar heroes, and Cult Conscious favourites. What's more, it will have 20 full size products inside.
What's so special about the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar?
Cult Beauty is donating over £60,000 from the sales of the advent calendar to Mental Health UK: the only UK-wide mental health charity that delivers both national and local services that empower people to manage their mental health in a person-centred and empathetic way. The brand is also working with (more:trees) to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold, helping to restore forests and sequestering future CO2 emissions in the process.
Dior Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Christian Dior 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Dior Prestige La Crème (worth £121)
- Rouge Dior Lipstick (worth £37)
- Candle (worth approx £43)
Price of the Dior Advent Calendar
RRP: £570.
A Parfums Christian Dior delight with 24 surprises including; makeup, candles, body care, fragrances and an exclusive Dior Christmas decoration.
Filled to the brim with luxury fragrance, makeup and skincare products, this beauty advent calendar is a real treat for Dior Beauty lovers.
What's so special about the Dior advent calendar?
Delicately dressed in a gold embossing and decorated with a fairytale Pietro Ruffo interpretation of the Iconic Dior 30 Montaigne Boutique. Golden notes play tribute to one of the House’s iconic colours, gold, which in French (L’Or) lies at the very heart of the name Dior. Designed as a keepsake gift, the calendar features integrated drawers and comes wrapped in a protective cotton pochon. A Parfums Christian Dior delight with 24 surprises including; makeup, candles, body care, fragrances and an exclusive Dior Christmas decoration.
Espa Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Espa Wellness Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Tri-Active™ Regenerating Phyto-Collagen Plumping Mask 50ml (worth £60)
- Tri-Active Resilience SOS Skin Clearing Serum (worth £69)
- Active Nutrients Isotonic Hydration Mask (worth £15)
Price of the ESPA Advent Calendar
RRP £175, worth £418.
Inspired by ESPA’s wondrous spas around the globe, this collection recreates a unique, blissful spa experience, allowing you to enjoy pure relaxation in the comfort of your own home. Each of the 25 naturally powerful gifts is a harmonising treat for the skin and the senses.
What's so special about the ESPA Advent Calendar?
If you're after a day-to-night wellness journey you're in for a treat! Revel in a selection of wellbeing luxuries including invigorating cleansers, nourishing creams, and rich essential oils. From blissful aromatherapy to powerful skincare, each treat brings inner and outer harmony.
The White Company Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
The White Company Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Tuberose & Cashmere Signature Candle 140g (worth £22)
- Lime & Bay Bath & Shower Gel 250ml - full size (worth £13)
- Spa Restore Muscle Gel 75ml (worth £15)
Price of The White Company's Advent Calendar
RRP £175, worth £273.
The White Company's Advent Calendar is always one of the most luxurious to shop - and perfect for anyone looking to earn brownie points from their other half.
What's so special about the The White Company's Advent Calendar?
With a gorgeous present in each of the 25 pull-out drawers (including four full-size products), these selections are specially curated for you or a loved one to enjoy - expect wellness pick-me-ups throughout December. This year, 21 of the products are new to the advent.
Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink (worth £27)
- Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub 75ml (worth £18)
- Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Lip Gloss shade Crystal (worth £17)
Price of the Harrods beauty advent calendar
RRP: £250, worth over £1,173.
As you might expect, the Harrods beauty advent calendar is pure indulgence - it's chic on the outside and contains a covetable curation of the most sought-after, exciting beauty products from around the world.
What's so special about the Harrods beauty advent calendar?
Expect everything from the likes of Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm and Charlotte Tilbury, as well as indulgent olfactory treats from Acqua di Parma.
Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar 2023 - AVAILABLE NOW
Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Selfridges Beauty Concierge gift card £45
- Oribe Gold Lust hair oil 50ml (worth £37)
- Pleasing Pearly Tops nail polish 13ml (worth £30).
Price of the Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP: £220, worth £1094+.
Selfridges' festive elves have been busy crafting the Selfridges Beauty Calendar. This year's advent ensures each morning leading up to the big day is filled with cheer in the form of cult-favourite formulas and skin-nourishing blends
What's so special about the Selfridges beauty advent calendar?
Open the numbered drawers to reveal our hand-picked treats like the iconic Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying serum, the sweet Gisou Hair Fragrance, and the vibrant Pleasing nail polishes.
The Body Shop Advent Calendars 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
The Body Shop Advent Calendars
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth itThe Advent of Change (£59) top 3 products HELLO! Approved:
- Coconut Shower Cream (mini size)
- Vitamin E Sheet Mask (mini size)
- Mango Hand Balm (mini size)
The Advent Of Wonders (£95) top 3 products HELLO! Approved:
- Himalayan Charcoal Skin Clarifying Night Peel (worth £24)
- Camomile Cleansing Butter (worth £12)
- Shea Hand Balm (worth £15)
The Advent Of Wishes & Wonders (£156) top 3 products HELLO! Approved:
- Edelweiss Liquid Peel (worth £20)
- Sleep Pillow Mist (worth £20)
- Avocado Shower Cream (worth £15)
Price of The Body Shop Advent Calendars
The Advent of Change: This is the cheapest out of The Body Shop's advent calendar offering this year. It's priced at £59 with a value of £119.50.
The Advent Of Wonders: This is the mid-price offering out of the three and contains minis and full size products. It's priced at £95 and it's worth £173.50.
The Advent Of Wishes & Wonders: The most expensive out of the three, this is for the dedicated Body Shop fan. It's full of full size products and it's priced at £145 with a value of £250.
The Body Shop’s Advent Calendars are always a hit with fans!
This year, there are three different advent calendars with beautiful pop up illustrations. Beauty lovers will find a Changemaking product inside every drawer and box. Bursting with beauty surprises made from hardworking, natural-origin ingredients, the calendars celebrate the positive
What's so special about the Body Shop beauty Advent Calendars?
The have been carefully designed to be repurposed, using recycled and recyclable materials where local facilities allow. They also celebrate The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners that helped create them.
Space NK Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser 150ml (worth £50)
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 100ml (worth £14)
- Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Eyeshadow Palette (worth £45)
Price of the Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP: £235 and worth over £1000.
Last year's edition featured 24 days of luxuries from Crème de la Mer, Olaplex, Sunday Riley and more. We're expecting some goodies from this year's box of treats.
What's so special about the Space NK advent calendar?
It's a classic for a reason, and it's usually filled with the most amazing products from the beauty department.
Clarins Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Clarins 12 Day Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Beauty Flash Balm (worth £33)
- Lip Comfort Oil (worth £22)
- Hand and Nail Treatment Cream 30ml (worth £10)
Price of the Clarins Advent Calendar
RRP: £65.
Bursting with Clarins classics, the 12 drawers are guaranteed to reveal some of Clarins' most-loved skincare and make-up must-haves including full size and travel size treats.
What's so special about the Clarins beauty advent calendar?
We love a mini beauty product but the Clarins advent calendar includes full-size products as well - the cult classic Beauty Flash Balm and the gorgeous Lip Comfort Oil features.
Revolution advent calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Revolution 25 Days Of Glam Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Reloaded Palette Pink Prosecco (worth £5)
- Jelly Gloss Glaze (worth £5.50)
- Pressed Contour Powder - Baecation (worth £3.50)
Price of the Revolution Advent Calendar
RRP: £48, worth over £96.
A popular choice, Revolution's best-selling advent calendar received 20,694 sign-ups on the waitlist last year – so you better act quick if you want to shop it. Inside you'll find 25 different beauty bag essentials, including lip glosses, highlighters, eyeliners, accessories and more.
The Makeup Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar has everything you need to sleigh the most magical time of the year. From lip glosses and eyeliners to Revolution TikTok famous products and must-have tools such as tear shaped powder puffs, the countdown to Christmas has never looked so good.
What's so special about the Revolution advent calendars?
Each and every one of the beauty products inside is completely vegan and cruelty-free.
Benefit Cosmetics advent calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Roller Lash Mascara (worth £28)
- The POREfessional Face Primer (worth £31)
- Multi-Tasking Cheek Brush (worth £29.50)
Price of the Benefit Advent Calendar
RRP: £145, worth £281.72.
You can try endless looks for brows, face, eyes and lashes at a major steal with 24 beauty bestsellers and makeup must-haves in full size and mini sizes. All you want? It’s right here. This advent calendar set has all the glitz and glam that any beauty lover could ever want (or need).
What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?
This year the Benefit advent calendar is 24 doors (it has been 12 doors in the past).
NEXT Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
NEXT Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Eve Lom Rescue Mask - full size (worth £68)
- NEOM Happiness Travel Scented Candle (worth £19)
- Iconic London Prep Set Glow - full size (worth £24)
Price of the NEXT Advent Calendar
RRP £85, worth over £355.
'Tis the season to be fabulous! The NEXT Beauty Advent Calendar does not disappoint this year. Worth over £355, it features all of your favourite make-up heroes like Clarins, Living Proof, ESPA, Rituals, and Eve Lom.
What's so special about the NEXT beauty advent calendar?
This is a fan favourite for a reason, and you can guarantee this will fly off the shelves as quickly as it arrives. There's a real decent mix of full size products with travel-friendly products you'll actually use in your hand luggage in 2024.
Bobbi Brown Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Bobbi Brown 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick - full size (worth £29.50)
- Smokey Eye Mascara - full size (worth £31.50)
- Vitamin Enriched Face Base - travel size (worth £13.52)
Price of Bobbi Brown's Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP £195.
More beauty, more merry. This gift-worthy set comes stocked with 12 of Bobbi Brown's bestselling skincare and beauty essentials—including three full-size favourites.
What's so special about the Bobbi Brown's Advent Calendar?
This advent calendar has everything you need for creating glowing day-to-night looks and with some nourishing post-party skincare for the added luxury.
Liz Earle Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Liz Earle's 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Cleanse & Glow™ Transforming Gel Cleanser 150ml (worth £29.99)
- Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash 200ml (worth £17)
- Smooth & Glow™ Exfoliating Tonic 50ml (worth £20)
Price of the Liz Earle advent calendar
RRP £75, worth £174.50.
If you've been meaning to try Liz Earle's iconic skincare products, this is a great way to discover the best of the best. Inside, you'll find full-size products and miniatures of some of Liz Earle's best-loved skincare, including the legendary Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser.
What's so special about the Liz Earle Advent Calendar?
If your skin is in need of a pick-me-up (let's face it, who's isn't?) then this is the one for you; every product is glow-inducing and will help your skin navigate the parties and weather of December!
BY TERRY Advent Calendar: AVAILABLE NOW
BY TERRY Opulent Star Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder (worth £33.60)
- Lip Expert Shine - 5. Chili Potion (worth £29)
- Ombre Blackstar - 4. Bronze Moon (worth £30)
Price of the ByTerry Advent Calendar
RRP is £197 but it's worth £520.
The BY TERRY Advent Calendar includes 10 make-up & skincare must-haves in full size, 12 travel sizes and 2 face and eye brushes. You'll be able to create BY TERRY's iconic Parisian look: a perfected complexion with invisible foundation; hydrated skin; long, thick lashes; and an immaculate pout.
What's so specialy about the BY TERRY Advent Calendar?
There are a lot of full-size products inside this advent calendar, making it the perfect splurge for a BY TERRY fan.
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Yankee Candle Advent Book
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Letters To Santa Tea Light
- Twinkling Lights Tea Light
- Christmas Cookie Tea Light
Price of the Yankee Candle Advent Book
RRP £49.99.
Hidden behind the 24 days is a selection of tea lights in some of the most popular Yankee Candle winter scents, so you can bring the festive feel to your home throughout December.
What's so special about the Yankee Candle Advent Calendar?
The calendar also comes with a clear glass tea light holder for holding your candles.
Not what you're looking for? The Yankee Candle Wreath is also a great advent calendar and is priced at £27.99. Want an even better deal? This Yankee Candle Advent Tree from 2022 is in clearance and it's priced at £62.99 from £89.99.
Elemis Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Elemis Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml (worth £89)
- Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g (worth £12)
- Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml (worth £15.50)
Price of the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP £189, worth £551.
The Elemis Advent Calendar always has a big reveal. This luxurious gift set is the perfect seasonal surprise and adds some festivity to your daily skincare routine. This year we're loving the festive red vibe, too!
What's so special about the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar?
It includes cherry-picked must-haves from the Pro-Collagen range, the Superfood line and the Dynamic Resurfacing collection.
No7 Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
No7 Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Trickier to answer this one because - for the first time ever - the different No7 advent calendars cater to different skincare needs. But all the products are full-size!
If you buy the 'Ultimate Calendar' the star embroidered jewellery box features 25 full-size products including the best-selling Future Renew that had people queuing outside stores.
Price of the No7 Advent Calendars
RRP £54.95 (worth £227 - saving £172.05)
The No7 Advent Calendar was the number one bestseller for Boots in 2022, and it's always a big date in the advent calendar diary. Take it from someone who writes about these every single year, the No7 Advent hysteria is real.
What's so special about the No7 advent calendar?
Shoppers will be able to choose their 25-day countdown based on their favourite No7 regime. It will be available in No7's three hero franchises - Protect & Perfect, Lift & Luminate and Restore & Renew. Those who sign up to the waitlist will get exclusive pre-sale access and will be able to shop the calendars a full 24 hours before they go on general sale. Thev will also be automatically entered into a competition to win a spa experience for two, worth up to £400.
Neal's Yard Remedies Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Neal's Yard Remedies 12 Days of Beauty & Wellbeing Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Rejuvenating Frankincense Hydrating Cream 50g (worth £33)
- Wild Rose Eye Brightener 10ml (worth £24)
- £15 therapies voucher
Price of Neal's Yard Remedies Advent Calendar
RRP £95, worth over £180.
This Christmas, take a moment each day to wrap yourself in the power of the finest, ethically and sustainably sourced herbs, botanicals and essential oils. The exclusive beauty and wellbeing calendar features 12 days of indulgent, seasonal self-care favourites encased in a beautiful, forever box to help you feel good and look good, naturally.
What's so special about the Neal's Yard Remedies Advent Calendar?
Let's talk about savings! The contents of this calendar are worth over £180, which is pretty epic.
MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
MAC Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- MacStack Mascara
- LustreGlass Lipstick
- Brushstroke 24-Hour Liner
Price of the MAC Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP £170, and it's worth £487.
The MAC advent calendar is perfect for makeup lovers as it contains 24 of the brand's best-selling products to revamp your collection for the festive season and beyond. .
What's so special about the MAC Advent Calendar?
The case is always a stunner and this one has a sparkly decoration.
Jurlique Beauty Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Jurlique Advent Calendar 2023
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Rosewater Balancing Mist 15ml (worth £7.20)
- Nutri-Define Supreme Restorative Rich Cream 10ml (worth £28.80)
- Herbal Recovery Signature Eye Serum 15ml (worth £46)
Price of the Jurlique advent calendar
RRP £85.
The Jurlique Advent Calendar is a must-have on every beauty lovers’ shelf. Packed with botanicals from its own biodynamic farm, Jurlique’s selection is good for the skin and the environment, perfect for guilt-free gifting.
What's so special about the Jurlique advent calendar?
If you love this natural skincare brand, this will be the perfect treat for December!
Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Acqua di Parma 2023 Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Bosco candle 70g
- Colonia body lotion 40ml
- Arancia di capri shower gel 40ml
Price of the Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar
RRP: £450, worth £602.
The brand’s collection of candles, diffusers and home accessories bring a distinctive sensorial experience to every room.
What's so special about the Acqua di Parma advent calendar?
This is the ultimate extravagance for the Acqua di Parma lover, and the brand is known for as a global icon of excellence, craftsmanship, and Italian style.
Penhaligon's Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Penhaligon's Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Halfeti 30ml EDP (worth £95)
- Maduro Leaf Candle 35g (worth £15)
- Quercus Soap 30g (worth £30)
Price of the Penhaligon's Advent Calendar
RRP £395.
Penhaligon's advent calendar for 2023 includes 24 of the label's most popular fragrances and candles. There's the iconic The Favourite, dreamy Luna, fresh Juniper Sling eau de parfum, and more to discover behind each door of this resplendent advent calendar.
What's so special about the Penhaligon's Advent Calendar?
This advent calendar just screams Christmas - so stunning! As well as being full of gorgeous scents, it's almost like a decoration for the living room. What's more, for the first time ever you get a 30ml bottle of the iconic Halfeti inside, worth £95.
The Fragrance Shop Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
The Fragrance Shop Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Ghost Deep Night 10ml
- £10 Voucher
- Paco Rabanne 1 Million Parfum 5ml
Price of The Perfume Shop Advent Calendar
RRP: £85. Member's price £68.
Inside you can discover some scentsational treats. With some classic, luxury and bestselling iconic miniature fragrances from Rabanne and Marc Jacobs. Included in sizes 4ml to 15ml, it’s the perfect gift for those that love scents. You've also got some beauty treats mixed in, too!
What's so special about The Fragrance Shop advent calendar?
It's a unisex offering.
Molton Brown Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Molton Brown Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Re-charge Black Pepper Scented Candle (worth £42)
- Orange & Bergamot Fine Liquid Hand Wash 100ml (worth £10)
- African Whitewood Facewash (worth £18)
Price of the Molton Brown Advent Calendar
RRP £210
A sumptuous celebration of fragrances, body and home delights, Molton Brown's advent calendar boasts a collection of shower gels, body lotions, Eau de Toilettes, mini candles and more.
What's so special about the Molton Brown Advent Calendar?
Rediscover classic scents of Orange & Bergamot, Re-charge Black Pepper and Heavenly Gingerlily and get a chance to try deluxe sizes of the NEW Marvellous Mandarin & Spice Collection, which has a gorgeous new scent - think of having dessert on Christmas Day surrounded by family, and have the scents of tart mandarin zest, lively ginger and tasting notes of ground cinnamon, dried fruits and an aromatic grating of earthy nutmeg waft around you.
Sephora Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Sephora Favorites Beauty Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum 30ml (worth £54)
- Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum 30ml (worth £36)
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops 40ml (worth £32)
Price of Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP £189 and it's worth £1,045.
Sephora’s 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Brings the Sparks
Filled with 25 days of deluxe and full-size treats, Sephora UK reveals this year’s must have beauty countdown
What's so special about the Sephora Advent Calendar?
Sephora is giving away five of these incredible advent calendars to those who join the waitlist. So if you needed an excuse to sign up, this is it.
Tatti Lashes Advent Calendar: AVAILABLE NOW
Tatti Lashes Beauty Trunk Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Faux TL3 lash (worth £7.95)
- Mon Cherie Compact (worth £5.95)
- Invisi Remover (worth £6.95)
Price of the Tatti Lashes Advent Calendar
RRP £89.95, worth over £220..
Tatti Lashes Limited Edition 2023 Advent Calendar features 25 best-selling full-sized products worth over £220. Ranging from iconic award-winning lash styles to ‘must have’ accessories – this pink & gold embellished vanity trunk is everything a lash lover could possibly dream of.
Why do we love the Tatti Lashes Advent Calendar?
It has been designed with functionality in mind and can be re-used all year round to store lashes & beauty essentials once the drawers have been revealed. The durable pink faux leather handle and gold hardware allows it to be transportable meaning you can take it with you on the go.
ASOS Beauty 25-Day Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
ASOS Beauty 25-Day Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
ASOS keep their contents pretty hush hush, but we can confirm it includes products from the likes of Neom, Charlotte Tilbury and Dr Barbara Sturm.
Price of the ASOS Advent Calendar
RRP £90.
The ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Calendar is the ultimate treat to indulge in. Full of hyped makeup, cult skincare and haircare heroes.
What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?
Last year, ASOS dialled up the festive excitement by creating a 100% recyclable advent calendar - and it was packaged in an ASOS tote, designed to be used repeatedly, making them a little kinder to the planet.
La Mer Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
La Mer The Atelier Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Crème de La Mer 15ml
- The Lip Balm 9g
- The Hydrating Infused Emulsion 15ml
Price of the La Mer Advent Calendar
RRP £470, worth £571.
A 12-day journey of miraculous discoveries in a countdown calendar. Includes: The Cleansing Foam 30ml, The Tonic 30ml, The Renewal Oil 5ml, The Regenerating Serum 5ml, The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum 5ml, The Lifting & Firming Mask 15ml, The Intensive Revitalizing Mask 15ml, The Eye Concentrate 5ml, The Lip Balm 9gr, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion 15ml, The Cool Gel Cream 15ml and Crème de La Mer 15ml.
What's so special about the La Mer Advent Calendar?
The La Mer beauty advent calendar sells out every year, if you're looking to treat yourself - or others - do not wait around.
Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Jo Loves Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Pink Vetiver Fragrance Paintbrush (worth £45)
- Christmas Trees Candle 70g (special edition)
- Jo by Jo Loves Hand Cream 50ml (worth £40)
Price of the Jo Loves Advent Calendar
RRP £365.
Calling all fragrance fans! Jo Loves has partnered with one of the greatest names in British textiles for this year's fragrance advent calendar. Warner House is a curator of historical archive patterns, re-imagining them for contemporary living.
What's so special about the Jo Loves Advent Calendar?
Indulge in 25 luxuriously fragrant treats plus five exclusive Jo Loves x Warner House baubles that can be used to decorate your tree for years to come. The Calendar includes six full-size products and our newest fragrance launch, Amber, Lime & Bergamot.
The Nuxe Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
The Nuxe Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Rêve de Miel Lip Moisturizing Stick 4g (worth £7)
- Huile Prodigieuse® 10ml (worth £12.99)
- Rêve de Miel Ultra-Rich Cleansing Gel face and body 30ml
Price of the Nuxe Advent Calendar
RRP: £82.
Get your glow on this Christmas with Nuxe's limited edition advent calendar. It's stocked with 24 skincare essentials that'll leave you feeling pampered and rejuvenated.
What's so special about the Nuxe Advent Calendar?
Nuxe's limited edition advent is stocked with completely vegan skincare products.
Rituals Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Rituals Deluxe Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Elixir Collection Miracle Keratin Recovery Hair Mask 20ml
- The Ritual of Ayurveda Scrub Glove for Gift Set 2021
- The Ritual of Mehr Shower Oil 75ml
Price of the Rituals Advent Calendar
RRP: £120.90, value £199.
The Rituals Advent Calendar is always one to get excited about - and this year we have a real treat with a spectacular 2D extravaganza.
What's so special about the Rituals advent calendars?
It has to be the beautiful keepsake box - the 2D Christmas tree advent calendar looks like a real showpiece.
Origins' Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Origins Advent Calendar: All Together: 24 Feel Good Gifts for Face and Body
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Mega Mushroom Advanced Face Serum 5ml (worth £6.50)
- Small Ginger tin Candle
- GinZing ™ Energy -boosting gel moisturizer 15ml (worth £6.50)
Price of the Origins Advent Calendar
RRP £120.
The Origins advent calendar is a must-have for any fan of the brand. It has a whopping 24 doors, housing some of the natural brand's best-loved products that are in really generous sizes, too.
What's so special about the Origins advent calendar?
Not only is it great value for money, but It's totally vegetarian - no nasties here. You won't find any Sodium lauryl sulfate, mineral oil and animal ingredients in the products (except cruelty-free honey and beeswax).
Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Dove Gently Nourishing 24-Day Advent Calendar Gift Set
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 55ml (worth £1.50)
- Dove Bath Soak 450ml (worth £5.99)
- Dove Hand Cream 75ml (worth £2.66)
Price of the Dove Advent Calendar
RRP £59.
OPI Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
OPI Terribly Nice Nail Lacquer Mini 25 PC Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- 14 Nail Lacquer Terribly Nice Holiday ‘23 shades
- 9 Nail Lacquer Iconic shades
- 1 RapiDry Top Coat and 1 Start to Finish 3 in 1 Treatment
Price of the OPI Advent Calendar
RRP £69.90.
Showcasing OPI's Holiday Celebration Collection, this advent calendar contains 25 nail lacquers in a range of festive shades.
What's so special about the OPI Advent Calendar?
Helping you to create the perfect at-home manicure from start to finish, as well as including 23 different shades, you'll find a RapiDry Top Coat and 1 Start to Finish 3 in 1 Treatment.
GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Glossybox Feel The Magic Advent Calendar
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- ICONIC London Triple Threat Mascara (worth £20)
- Medik8 Micellar Mousse (worth £25)
- Ciate London Eyeshadow Palette (worth £42)
Price of the GLOSSYBOX Advent CalendarRetailing at just £70 for subscribers and £80 for non-subscribers. It's worth over £473.
The GLOSSYBOX advent calendar is bigger than ever for 2023. The range of beauty brand's included is diverse, from luxurious skincare Medik8 and Babor, cult brands like Rituals, Iconic London and Rodial along with TikTok favourites and more.
What's so special about the GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar?
The range of beauty brands included is unparalleled! Plus, this year it contains some TikTok must-haves including the very popular Made by Mitchell Blursh Liquid Blush in Posey Rosey (worth £14).
Garnier Advent Calendar 2023: AVAILABLE NOW
Garnier 12 Days of Maskmas
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
- Moisture Bomb De-Tiring Lavendar Sheet Mask
- Probiotic Repairing Eye Sheet Mask
- Vitamin C sheet mask
Price of the Garnier Beauty Advent Calendar
RRP: £38, on sale for £19.
From the UK'S no 1. sheet mask comes the 12 Days of Maskmas advent calendar - the perfect gift of self-care for you or a loved one this festive season. Discover hydrating skincare results with nine face and three eye masks this winter to reveal a rosy glow, fight tired looking skin, brighten eye contours, and replump and refresh eye area.
What's so special about the Garnier advent calendar?
Infused with glow boosting formulas and enriched with intensely hydrating active ingredients from natural plant extracts and hyaluronic acid, these sheet masks are infused with the quantity of one bottle of serum that strengthens the skin barrier for up to 24-hour hydration.