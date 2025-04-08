This red light beauty wand is Nicole Kidman-approved & it's on sale for 30% off

I’ve been looking for an affordable light therapy wand for my skin, and I’m leaning toward the one that has a ridiculous amount of celebrity approval.

Home light therapy treatments are nothing new (although Jennifer Aniston’s laser mask might be the exception) but this one seems to have a pretty extensive list of celebrity fans, from Babygirl star Nicole Kidman to Sydney Sweeney.

And there's even better news. The trending skincare tool that's the secret to that A-list glow is currently on sale.

It's the TikTok-viral Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, $114.99 (SAVE 32%) / £119.99 (SAVE 30%) that so many celebrity makeup artists swear by.

Nicole Kidman’s MUA Kelsey Deenihan Fisher has used it for both the Holland star's and Reese Witherspoon's skin prep before big events.

The at-home facial tool combines four treatments – red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth – to help stimulate and rejuvenate your skin.

It's also designed to help with reducing puffiness, boosting radiance and toning your face and neck, too. And honestly, the price is right even when it’s not on sale - which is why it's on my radar.

Nicole's 'less is more' beauty philosophy

© Getty Images Nicole's makeup artist used the red light therapy device for pre-red carpet skin prep

The Solawave seems very straightforward to use - the brand recommends simply "using feather-light pressure, move the Wand in slow, upward motions" on your face - which is why it’s at the top of my list. I don’t really like fussy beauty routines. And it seems like neither does Oscar winner Nicole. As she told Forbes of her skincare philosophy: "Simplicity is key! I always say less is more.”

While her makeup artist uses the red light wand, Nicole has revealed she also has some other skincare go-tos - she's a big fan of clean beauty. The Big Little Lies star has been known to use Westman Atelier - like the top-rated Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick, $68 / £62 - and also revealed to Forbes that she swears by Sera Labs’ plant based, anti-aging clean skincare line. (She’s both a Sera Labs business partner and global brand ambassador.)

"When I’m feeling like my skin is maybe looking a little bit dull or needs a bit of a refresh, I love using [Sera Labs] Seratopical Gleaming Brightener and a spritz of our Harmony Face and Neck Toner," she said.

More A-list skincare gadgets

Speaking of faces and necks, the Nicole-approved Solawave, of course, isn't the only secret to tightening, firming and smoothing. There are a whole range of other devices, from LED to microcurrent, helping famous faces get camera ready.

For example, the NuFace TRINITY+ Facial Toning Kit, $395 / £385 was used by Kim Cattrall to prep for her season two cameo in And Just Like That. It's another good introductory skincare device, one which I have used myself. (I have a NuFace Mini, $250/ £209 that is part of my own little self-care ritual - be advised that you need to use it consistently to see any results).

Kim Cattrall's makeup artist used a NuFace microcurrent device ahead of her And Just Like That cameo

I'm apparently in good company as Kim Kardashian and Running Point star Kate Hudson are also said to be fans of the NuFace, too.

Salma Hayek wearing a Dr Dennis Gross eye mask for skincare prep

Another celebrity device that has piqued my interest is Salma Hayek’s Dr. Dennis Gross LED EyeCare Mask, $199 / £169.15. The Frida star shared a photo of herself rocking the cool-looking glasses on Instagram a while back, saying she was "trying new technology".

While I haven't used that device, who doesn't want to keep eye wrinkles at bay? I may have to add this one to my wish list too.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman gives a glimpse of her beauty must-haves

For me the key is simplicity, something that doesn’t take much effort but has great results - and a celebrity stamp of approval also helps. I figure stars have access to the best of the best so an A-list approved device is automatically on my radar, both as a shopping editor and as a middle-aged beauty fan who is trying to maintain my glow.