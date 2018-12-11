Victoria Beckham bares all in makeup free photo - and you should see her rosy cheeks The wife of David Beckham has amazing skin...

Victoria Beckham may have had a busy evening at the Fashion Awards on Monday, but that doesn't mean she neglected her skincare routine after a few wines! Fresh from her appearance at the star-studded bash, the former Spice Girl shared a makeup-free picture of her bare face with zero product on it and we can't get over how fresh and glowing her skin looks - and not to mention her rosy red cheeks. Gorgeous! The mother-of-four had her hair whipped back and tied with a fluffy towel and she credited Sarah Chapman for giving her an ultra-healthy glow - the same facialist that The Duchess of Sussex has used before. VB, you're in good company!

Victoria's skin looked amazing in her Instagram snap

The fashionista has been sharing lots of beauty tips and giving some of her favourite brands shout outs online recently - and that could be due to her latest venture. Last month, the fashion designer took to Instagram and said: "Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today x Kisses VB."

Victoria got 20,000 subscribers within moments of sharing the announcement – and she's already packed the channel with plenty of previous content. Her first new video, in celebration of her brand's tenth anniversary, saw her talk about her biggest career highlights. "I pinch myself everyday. I feel very lucky to be doing what I do," she remarked.

Victoria's outfit at the Fashion Awards consisted of a long black cami evening dress which was priced at £1,795 from her own fashion line. And can you blame her? The stunning design featured a halterneck style neckline and a billowing skirt that even had a pair of wide cut tailored trousers underneath. The 44-year-old posed with handsome husband David and their son, Brooklyn and what a stylish trio they made right?

