Victoria Beckham just revealed her Poundland beauty buy she ALWAYS uses

Victoria Beckham may be known for her award-winning fashion sense, but she is a bit of an undercover beauty guru on Instagram. The wife of David Beckham has been sharing snippets of her beauty routine on her social media platforms recently and we have been keeping a beady eye on all her recommendations. On Monday, the mother-of-four filmed herself applying her facial skincare must-haves from Dr. Barbara Sturm and told her followers: "I always use a washcloth as a little extra exfoliation." Washcloths are a beauty essential for some people, and you can pick them up super cheaply. In fact, Poundland sell a selection of washcloths for yep, you guessed it - £1. Talk about posh beauty on a budget!

The jet-setting former Spice Girl also revealed last week that her 3am appearance on Instagram was due to "crazy jet lag," but she used it as the perfect time to give her skin a little TLC with a burst of hydration.

We loved watching her apply a strawberry scented face mask by Melanie Grant and she later advised fans that whatever routine they use for their face, they should do the same for their neck which reaps maximum skincare benefits.

Victoria, 44, often gives her favourite beauty brands a shout-out online and last month we discovered that her beloved Caudalie Beauty Elixir also has another celebrity admirer - Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning star told The Beauty Full Lives podcast with Madeleine Spencer that the famous spray makes her skin "zing." The famous French formula has a super natural ingredient list. Although it's touted as a skin refresher, it can also be used as a makeup setting spray and a hydrating toner. We love the softening agents and the way it calms the skin down in seconds - great for pesky red patches. And, you can pick up a bottle for £10.20 - result!

