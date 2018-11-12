Victoria Beckham just had the ultimate Christmas manicure and wow, just wow VB just 'nailed' this beauty trend...

We are still reeling over Victoria Beckham's dazzling outfit that she rocked at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday evening. Her white suit was to die for - from the slim fit, silky texture to the sexy lace camisole she wore underneath. But we have to say, her beauty look was not to be missed - particularly as the wife of David Beckham was sporting a fabulous red manicure that simply screams Christmas. Sharing a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl had her talons tended to by Tom Bachik - an A list manicurist to the stars. He shared some up-close pics of the fashion moguls hands - and we just love the tone he opted for. Using Bio Seaweed Gel in the shade 'Mary', the scarlet shade reminds us of all things festive. If you want VB's exact shade, it's available online for $18 here.

Victoria's nail were all kinds of manicure goals

Speaking of Xmas manicures, we spoke to Bridget O'Keeffe - owner of Blush & Blow London - who explains the mother-of-four's nails are easy to emulate and great for the Yuletide season. "Victoria's chic, fuss-free nails are elegant yet still create an impact with their vibrant colour. Keeping them short with brighter colours is very on-trend and with Christmas around the corner - what we'll be seeing this year from the nail trend is subtle and minimal."

Bio Seaweed gel polish in 'Mary'

Victoria's daughter Harper is definitely what you may call a chip of the block - she too, loves to paint her nails, despite only being 7-years-old. The youngest Beckham child was papped entering her mother's show at London fashion week in September, rocking perfectly painted navy blue nails that looked preened and polished. How cute?

And who can forget when Harper cut her hair into a sleek, graduated bob – totally twinning with her fashion designer mother. Victoria took to Instagram to reveal her daughters' hair transformation, which looked incredibly grown-up. She wrote: "Haircut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic."

