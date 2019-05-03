Strictly's Katya Jones bravely opens up about stress-related skin problems So many of us can relate to this!

Strictly star Katya Jones is always sharing snippets of her daily life on Instagram Stories, and on Thursday she opened up to her followers about the skin breakouts she's been experiencing, even asking fans for advice. After sharing some shots from her glamorous new photoshoot with husband Neil ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour, she posted a makeup-free selfie showing some blemishes on her forehead. "And this is the reality!! Stress has brought them all out," she wrote with a sad-face emoji. "Any advice on how to get rid of these bad boys?"

Katya opened up to her fans about her breakout

She shared one response from a follower which read: "Stop getting stressed!" to which she replied, "Great advice! Gonna try." Katya isn't alone in finding that times of stress can trigger breakouts – anxiety or worry can trigger the body to produce more cortisol, which in turn can boost oil production. Uh oh. Since Katya has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes photos and videos of strenuous rehearsals ahead of the next live tour, we're not surprised she's feeling a little burned out.

The dancer isn't the only famous face to open up about acne, with Millie Mackintosh and Stacey Solomon recently speaking up about their spots – and since there's been a growing movement towards 'skin positivity' over on social media, we reckon it's great that Katya has been so open with her fans.

Loose Woman Stacey is also refreshingly honest about her skin

Stacey often shares candid photos with her own followers, writing in 2018: "You don’t have to be blemish free to be beautiful. And anyone worried about going natural because of their skin, DON'T! OWN IT! It IS pretty and more importantly it’s you! Just because someone says spots look bad doesn't mean they're right!" What she said…

