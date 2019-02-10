Strictly's Karen Clifton posts makeup-free photo – and it’s very relatable Karen is just like the rest of us!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton is stunning and has an enviable complexion, but just like the rest of us she has days where she wakes up and her skin has a mind of its own. And during the Strictly tour, Karen shared a makeup-free photo making fans adore her even more, as she revealed that the heavy makeup on tour had taken its toll on her skin. She wrote next to the image: "When your skin has its own party that you weren't invited to." During her time off from the tour, Karen has been making sure to relax and look after herself, and recently shared a picture of herself and new boyfriend David Webb lounging in the hotel room with face masks.

Strictly's Karen Clifton shared a makeup-free photo during the tour

Karen has had an incredible start to the year, and has never felt more confident either. So much so, that after the 2018 series of Strictly came to an end, she decided to change up her appearance with a stylish pixie haircut. The star spoke to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short, hair, saying: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." Karen had been inspired by TV presenter Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I want. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing couple reunite - and fans are so happy!

Karen and her new boyfriend David Webb

READ: Robbie Williams' daughter Coco appears in first ever public family photo

While being on the road during the Strictly tour has been fun, there have been two companions in particular that Karen has been missing – her rescue dogs Betty and Marley. And last week, she was delighted after briefly getting to reunite with them in London before heading back on the road. Karen shared a sweet photo of herself with her pet pooches on Instagram, and wrote besides the image: "Back with my Bear Pack." Karen also shared a photo of her hugging her dogs goodbye, writing on Instagram Stories: "Hardest part of my day is going back to work and leaving my bears." The professional dancer has previously admitted to HELLO!magazine: "I miss my dogs. I miss my two little rescue dogs Marley and Betty, and I wish I could take them with me [on tour]."

Loading the player...

Karen's supporting the HELLO! to Kindness campaign

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.