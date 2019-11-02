Strictly Come Dancing's Chris Ramsey opens up about acne struggle The comedian spoke out on Saturday night's show

Chris Ramsey has spoken out about his experiences with acne as a teenager, revealing that his parents' support and his love of comedy is what helped him through it. Speaking during his VT footage on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, he said: "When I was a teenager I got really bad acne… I had to develop a really sharp wit to put down anyone who was having a go at us for having bad skin. It made me use comedy as a weapon."

Chris spoke about his acne

Chris' parents also appeared in the clip, with the comedian telling his dad: "I remember you telling me if you could take them off my face and put them on yours, you said you would," with his father replying: "I did, and any father would have."

Later in the VT, Chris gushed about his adoring wife, saying: "Rosie is without a doubt the best person I've ever met in my life." He added of their son, Robin: "In the whole world, the one thing I'm most proud of is my son. He overtakes everything. I didn't get it until I had a kid and then when you have a kid you're like 'oh right, this is it.'"

He explained that wife Rosie and son Robin are the loves of his life

When asked what he'd say to his teenage self, Chris replied: "What would I say to 14-year-old Chris Ramsey? It's going to be alright, man. You're going to do your dream job, marry the love of your life, and have a beautiful little boy - and dance on the telly in front of millions of people for added bonus and it's awesome." How sweet is that?

Rosie also spoke during the VT

To top it all off, Chris and partner Karen Hauer won their highest-ever score for their performance to Ant and Dec's 'Let's Get Ready to Rhumble' on Saturday - and the presenting duo even tweeted their approval shortly afterwards. Dec wrote: "Well I never thought I'd hear #LetsGetReadyToRhumble on #Strictly! Oh @IAmChrisRamsey, you nailed it man! What a belter! D."