Strictly's Katya Jones asks fans for help with skin problems Katya is partnered with BBC's Mike Bushell

Strictly's Katya Jones has spoken frankly about her skin issues, revealing that she's suffered from stubborn forehead spots for a year and a half. In the video, shared to Instagram, Katya opened a frank discussion with her fans as she lay in bed.

The 30-year-old professional dancer explained: "A lot of people say: 'Katya's good skin, blah blah blah.' Now, these things [Katya zoomed in on her forehead to reveal a few bumps] are not going anywhere. There's loads of little things. It's really frustrating me now. Can somebody please explain why? It's been like a year and a half or something. I clean, I look after it so much and it keeps coming back. Please help explain. SOS. Please."

Katya revealed her skincare woes on Friday

Fans of the Russian dancer were quick to send their advice. One recommended: "Body Shop Tea Range! Absolutely amazing stuff." Another added: "Forehead spots are from stress, sleep deprivation & digestive issues. You're beautiful, don't worry," with a third suggesting: "The doctor can prescribe you a sort of roll on solution. It worked well for me."

Katya and Mike will perform a Cha Cha Cha on Saturday

Katya's video comes just a day after she revealed that she'd suffered a painful wrist injury at the hands of her Strictly partner, BBC journalist Mike Bushell. During rehearsals, Katya told her followers that she had been trying so hard to help 53-year-old Mike master his spins that she'd strained her wrist. She explained the injury was due to: "Whacking him around like crazy, trying to get him to twist," and that in the process she had: "Actually strained my wrist."

On Saturday Mike and Katya will perform a Cha Cha Cha to It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls.

