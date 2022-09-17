The Body Shop has released THREE beauty advent calendars and they may be their best yet

The Body Shop is home to some of our favourite beauty buys, so the release of not one, not two but now THREE advent calendars for 2022 is enough to get us straight into the Christmas spirit.

A choice of three advent calendars means you can pick your price point, and each of them is jam-packed with face, hair and skincare goodies, including some of The Body Shop's best sellers. It may be September, but we think the advent calendars could sell out - so why wait?

The Box of Wishes and Wonders Ultimate Advent Calendar, £145, The Body Shop

The Box of Wishes and Wonders really is the ultimate advent calendar. With contents worth a whopping £219, it contains a mix of mini and full-size beauty favourites including the best-selling Sleep Calming Pillow Mist and the cult favourite shea body butter.

It has 25 products in total, so you can pamper yourself right up to Christmas day - and we just love the pop-up construction. You can view the full contents list on site, or wait for the surprises when the countdown begins.

Box of Wonders Big Advent Calendar, £95, The Body Shop

Cheaper in price but still packed with 25 wonderful beauty buys is The Box of Wonders calendar. Worth £159, it's got sheet masks, body butters, shower gels and more, including some of our all-time favourite beauty staples from The Body Shop. Like the other calendar, the box has a pop-up feature, with individual boxes for each product which you could definitely use as gift boxes!

Box of Wishes Advent Calendar, £55, The Body Shop

New for this year is the Box of Wishes calendar. It's got 24 mini surprises to open each day, and at £55, it's on the more affordable end of the beauty advent calendars around. The newest addition hasn't been released yet, but it's coming very soon - so we suggest bookmarking it now to avoid missing out.

Don't wait to grab your favourite advent calendar!

