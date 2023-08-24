Sofia Richie reveals the affordable beauty product she can’t live without - and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

As the poster girl of 'quiet luxury' and the most stunning wedding wardrobe, it’s fair to say Sofia Richie has had us in a chokehold in 2023.

With her flawless skin and low-key makeup style, we’re equally obsessed with her beauty looks, so when the 23-year-old model shares her go-to products, we listen. And the latest is surprisingly affordable.

The Eucerin Aquaphor Skin Soothing Gel Balm is a multi-purpose product that you can use on your face and body, and you can shop it on sale for just £8.75 or $11.50 on Amazon.

Speaking backstage at her WhoWhatWear cover shoot earlier this month, Sofia said: "My favourite lip product if I'm being completely honest with you is Aquaphor."

Clinically proven to help support the regeneration process of the skin, it’s also loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, whose wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin said: "Glowing skin is simply the appearance of very healthy and moisturised skin. Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo when applied on the high points of the face."

Beyoncé also admitted to using the cult drugstore product, telling ELLE she applies it to her face at night: "I go to bed looking totally greasy, it's not all glamour all the time."

Even Nicole Kidman once compared it to La Mer’s cult The Moisturizing Cream (which will set you back £290 or $380). "It costs nothing and it's amazing for dry skin, which I have," she said. "I put it on my face and it's very, very good."

So, what’s so special about it? Fragrance-free and intensely moisturising, Aquaphor is formulated to regenerate your skin, soothing and protecting dry areas and any irritation, including cracked lips.

It’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and can even be used on dry heels, knees, elbows, cuticles and knuckles. It also has a semi-occlusive barrier that allows the skin to heal.

If it’s good enough for the A-list…