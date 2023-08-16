The Liz Earle advent calendar has just dropped on Boots and it's worth £174.50

Christmas is starting early for Liz Earle lovers, with the 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar on sale as of now on boots.com.

Containing products worth £174.50, this coveted calendar features both full-sized and luxury miniatures of the brand’s best-selling products – including the UK’s No1 premium cleanser Cleanse & Polish, for £75.

What's inside the Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar?

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 30ml

Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser 150ml (FULL SIZE)

Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash 200ml (FULL SIZE)

Superskin Alt-Retinol Booster 15ml (FULL SIZE)

Hydrating Cream Mask 75ml (FULL SIZE)

Smooth & Glow Exfoliating Tonic 50ml

Orange Flower Hand Repair 50ml

Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic 50ml

Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion 50ml

Skin Repair Hydrating Night Cream 15ml

Skin Repair Light Cream 15ml

Warm Cedarwood & Frankincense Hand Cream 50ml

1 Pure Cotton Cloth.

How much is the Liz Earle beauty advent calendar?

The Liz Earle beauty advent calendar is priced at £75 but it's worth a wow-worthy £174.50.

Is the Liz Earle beauty advent calendar worth it?

If you use Liz Earle products and you're a devoted fan of the brand, this is the advent calendar for you. The full size products inside are all very usable so everything will come in handy. This is definitely suited for someone who loves the brand, and the mini inclusions will be perfect for anyone who travels.

What's our verdict on the Liz Earle advent calendar

A great purchase for Liz Earle lovers, or a great gift for someone like your mum. The products are suitable for all skin types so you needn't worry about sensitivity. It's also cruelty free and certified under the Leaping Bunny Program. I also like that the box isn't too huge. There are no reviews online as of yet but it's only just dropped.

Will it sell out?

As someone who writes about beauty advent calendars all the time, this is one of those advent calendars that sells out every year.