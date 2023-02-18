Simone Ashley makes a case for checks during rare LFW appearance - read more The Bridgerton break-out star is a poster girl for the impossibly cool brand

16Arlington’s latest collection was party girl personified, so who better to take her place on the FROW at the show than woman of the hour Simone Ashley? The Bridgerton star, who has formed a close relationship with the brand, opted for some sartorial sass as she graced the scene in checks.

Effortlessly fusing office-chic with sixties flair, the 27-year-old slipped into a charcoal grey, chequered number featuring a high neckline, barely-there sleeves and a mini silhouette. She completed her aesthetic by stepping out in some black leather knee-high boots and braced the February chill in a splendid ebony ostrich feather coat.

Simone Ashley attended 16Arlington's Autumn/Winter 2023 show

The actress stored away her fashion week essentials in a small black purse boasting a Gucci-esque bamboo clutch. She wore her curly raven tresses down loose and radiated timeless beauty with her bronzed makeup palette of choice.

The actress sported a checked mini dress for the occasion

Simone was joined at the show by an array of models, influencers and actors. Jourdan Dunne and Mia Regan and gathered to marvel at Marco Capaldo’s designs, in addition to industry veterans such as Edward Enninful and Sarah Harris.

Simone has been a longtime-champion of 16Arlington and lit up the red carpet at the Fashion Awards last September, draped in diamante courtesy of the label. The star mesmerized in a lilac, glitter-clad number by cult-brand which showed off a Grace Jones-esque hood and long sleeves.

Simone has built a strong relationship with the cult brand

The star simultaneously tapped into one of this season's hottest trends with her red carpet attire – hoods. From the runway to the red carpet and now taking over the high street, hooded dresses have dominated the trends sphere this season.

All the stars, including Bella Hadid, Rina Sawayama and Leigh Anne-Pinnock are experimenting with the ultra-glam statement garment, which was popularised by Saint Laurent's iconic Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection – and has ever since remained cemented in our imagination.

