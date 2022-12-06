14 best dressed stars at The Fashion Awards 2022: Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Lily James & more The red carpet was rolled out and so were the looks

The Fashion Awards 2022 is undoubtedly the UK's most opulent event. The stars descended upon the red carpet in the utmost style, debuting looks fresh off the runway, plucked from the archives, or custom-made in the studio.

Famous faces including Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh and Lily James gathered at The Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the best of British fashion talent and design. So, naturally, we've rounded -up the best-dressed stars to grace the scene. Scroll on to discover a sartorial kaleidoscope of fabulous outfits from the evening…

Naomi Campbell

Queen Naomi Campbell arrived fashionably late to the event – ending the red carpet procession with an explosion of celestial silver. The supermodel donned a metallic Valentino gown featuring pleats aplenty and a coordinating cape.

Jodie Turner-Smith

This year's Fashion Awards host Jodie Turner-Smith floated in front of the cameras wearing a sheer Gucci gown. Boasting a zesty lime green hue, lettuce-ruffled hems, a keyhole cut-out, and pleated layers of chiffon, the dress made for a showstopping entrance.

Florence Pugh

Miss Flo opted for classic elegance in a billowing scarlet Valentino gown, which showcased a backless silhouette, a voluminous train, spaghetti strap detailing and all the drama we needed for the evening. A slicked-back hairdo and a dark lip served up an extra dose of sultry romance.

Mia Regan

Mia Regan underwent quite the transformation for the event this year. The Gen-Z star debuted her new platinum mullet on the red carpet, which she coupled with a flirty crochet white mini dress and mega platform boots.

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' mini-me daughter Lila Moss channeled her mother's nineties cheekiness with her outfit of choice. Lila honed her It-girl status in a sheer Charlotte Knowles number, displaying a crisscross halter-neck, gloves sleeves, spaghetti straps and fine layers of mesh, figure-skimming fabric.

Lily James

Lily James turned out a true Cinderella moment in Rodarte. The actress twinkled under the limelight in the tulle mermaid-style gown, which came complete with protruding tulle fins, semi-sheer layers of pearlescent mesh fabric and sequin embellishment.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley tapped into one of this season's hottest trends with her red carpet attire – hoods. The Bridgerton star mesmerised in a lilac, glitter-clad number by cult-brand 16Arlington, which showed off a Grace Kelly-inspired hooded feature and long sleeves.

Adut Akech

Former Model of the Year Adut Akech looked simply ethereal in her white strapless gown by Nensi Dojaka. The bridal number boasted the label's signature mesh fabric and corseted bodice, which of course looked incredible on the model.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki offered up a modest touch of classic elegance in a crisp white shirt and black cigarette pants. The willowy star married office chic with monochrome magic in her sleek ensemble, as she posed for the cameras alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Elsa Hosk

Never one to shy away from a stand-out sartorial moment, Elsa Hosk amped up the glamour in bespoke Miu Miu. The supermodel showed off her styling skills in the iridescent co-ord crafted by the Italian fashion house, opting for sparkles over last year's choice of Richard Quinn florals.

Kristen McMenamy

Valentino pink is here to stay – as Kristen McMenamy's befeathered look proved. The model and former Vogue cover star stunned in what only can be a Valentino-produced look, a hot pink caped piece completed with ostrich feather detailing and latex platform boots.

Jourdan Dunn

British model Jourdan Dunn was another star who toyed with the sheer trend. The mother-of-one dazzled in a Stephane Rolland piece, which came complete with a see-through bodice boasting black embellishment and a dramatic black taffeta train.

Suki Waterhouse

It was all about the silver for Suki Waterhouse. The model illuminated the red carpet in a metallic Alexandre Vaultier concoction, which echoed an all-over sequin shimmer, layers of futuristic fabric, a classy high neckline and long sleeves.

FKA Twigs

Fashion darling FKA Twigs turned on her cool-girl charm in Rick Owens. The musician looked divinely spooky in a floor-length charcoal dress featuring horizontal ribbings, a sleeveless design and a wispy train. She completed her witchy aesthetic with a stunningly unorthodox look, bringing the celebrity beauty game to a head.

