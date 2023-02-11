10 best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards 2023: Maya Jama, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and more From Maya Jama to Harry Styles, see which stars made a splash on the red carpet

The red carpet has been rolled out, meaning the BRIT Awards 2023 are officially upon us. Stars descended upon London's O2 en masse to attend the highly-anticipated evening hosted by Mo Gilligan. Names like Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Stormzy and others have been confirmed as attendees and performers – and more of the country's most popular acts are set to make an appearance in the hope of bagging some big wins.

Of course, a big win requires a statement outfit. Luckily for us, our favourite famous faces never disappoint on the fashion front and have already begun pulling out some showstopping concoctions crafted by the likes of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli and Versace. Ahead of Saturday's ceremony, check out the video below for some of the most memorable Brit Awards fashion moments of all time.

From frills to frocks, suits to platform boots, metallics to downright masterpieces, discover which looks from the night made fashion history.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet and she set the bar high. The Love Island host wore a strapless black dress by Schiaparelli, featuring beaded gold embellishments in a skeletal design. A pair of large gold earrings shaped like a painterly sun glimmered under the star's slicked-back 1920s coiff.

Lizzo

Lizzo blasted onto the red carpet in the most magnificent sculptural piece by Robert Wun. The decadent dress features a shimmering ruffled wave that cocooned the singer in metallic mystique. Known for his emotive couture designs, Robert Wiun has dressed the likes of Florence Pugh, Christina Aguilera and Eva Chen.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg looked ethereal in an off-the-shoulder gown boasting a sunset-toned colour palette of burnt orange, faded charcoal, and ochre. The wispy piece cascaded into a short train and came complete with a cross-neckline strap.

Harry Styles

It's safe to say that Harry Styles' outfit did not disappoint. The As It Was singer was back it again with his gender-bending style, sporting a velvet suit that showcased an hourglass silhouette, a sumptuous velvet texture, satin lapels, a nipped-in waistline with a peplum cut, and a large floral corsage that was tied around his neck.

Clara Amfo

It's giving Princess Diana's revenge dress and we are here for it. Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo served up divine elegance in a classic little black dress showcasing an off-the-shoulder silhoeutte, a mini cut and a sweeping black train.

Rina Sawayama

We knew Rina Sawayama would deliver the goods - and she did just that. The singer looked sensational in a sheer hooded dress crafted from delicately ribbed chocolate knit by no other than Yves Saint Laurent. Versace, Coperni and other top brands have jumped on the hooded dress trend, which has been championed by Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid and Jenna Ortega.

Jessie J

Jessie J redefined maternity wear with her chosen outfit. The pregnant singer looked radiant in a cherry red co-ord, complete with a cropped lace top, dramatic tulle sleeves and a matching pair of web-like trousers. She showed off her blossoming baby bump for all to see and turning out some baby mama magic with her daring ensemble.

Sam Smith

They came, they saw, they conquered! Sam Smith's red carpet arrival was highly anticipated, but this look defied expectations. The Unholy singer wore a sculptured latex look by Harikrishnan KS, which commanded attention with its accentuated, distorted silhouette, muscular torso, inflatable limbs and coordinating latex gloves.

Kim Petras

Sam Smith's fellow Unholy singer Kim Petras also delved into the hooded dress theme, rocking a contemporary take on the classic little black dress. The star channeled Wednesday Adams in the schoolgirl-style frock, which was paired with black patterned tights and elegant long gloves.

Iris Law

One of the few stars who opted for a minimalist aesthetic, Iris Law graced the scene in a ruched grey midi skirt that was teamed with a matte black leather bralette. Two fine straps attached to the skirt were tied across the model's neck to create a halterneck effect.

