Hooded dresses are this year's hottest trend - are you brave enough to try it?

From the runway to the red carpet and now taking over the high street, hooded dresses have dominated the trends sphere this season. All the stars, including Bella Hadid, Rina Sawayama and Leigh Anne-Pinnock are experimenting with the ultra-glam statement garment, which was popularised by Saint Laurent's iconic Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection – and has ever since remained cemented in our imagination.

The 90s-inspired hooded dress has successfully hit the high-street stores, meaning we can all enjoy the nostalgic trend. From Karen Millen to Versace, Tom Ford to Coperni, we've rounded up a selection of divine hooded dresses for your party wardrobe.

Best hooded dresses to shop now

Hooded Knit Midaxi Dress, £95, Karen Millen

This hooded midaxi dress is both affordable and irresistible. Featuring a sumptuous ebony knit, a slinky, figure-skimming fit, a streamlined silhouette and a belted waistline, this piece will effortlessly conjure up minimalist magic.

Hooded Knit Jumpsuit, £47, Karen Millen

Infuse your look with some seventies charm with this elegant jumpsuit. The lengthening item boasts a contemporary design, a cowl neckline and a wide-leg fit. Slip seamlessly from day to night in the piece and allow the compliments to wash over you in turn.

Wrap-effect Draped Jersey Hooded Dress, £1275, Tom Ford

Tom Ford was another designer who sent a slew of stunning sheer hooded gowns down the runway for his Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. This exquisite wrap-effect hooded maxi dress displays a supple draped jersey, an athleisure-style hoodie and a wrap-effect waist.

Cut-out Hooded Dress, £2310, Versace

Gigi Hadid famously walked Versace's Spring 2023 collection wearing this hooded dress, whipping up a viral fashion moment that gripped social media. The piece is composed from stretch jersey, cut-out panels, and a feminine thigh-high split.

Grace Hooded Velvet Mini Dress, £277, Leslie Amon

This sassy velvet mini dress by Leslie Amon pays homage to the legendary Grace Jones. The musician's iconic style became synonymous with the hooded dress, and this one features plush velvet, a romantic cowl neckline, and a draped hood.

Twill Hooded Mini Dress, £472, Coperni

Opting for a more structured design, Coperni crafted this hooded mini dress from a twill texture. It comes with a detachable cape and showcases an A-line silhouette. Model Bella Hadid is a notable fan of the creation, and hit the runway in a similar hooded piece for the brand's Autumn/Winter 2022 show last year.

Hooded Silk-blend Mini Dress, £1390, Alaïa

Alaïa is a luxury label renowned for its sleek yet simple collections. This pristine white garment is curated from a silk-blend and features structural shoulders, geometric frontal panelling and a mini silhouette.

