Ella Emhoff makes her LFW runway debut for Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2023 The knitwear student jetted to London from New York Fashion Week

The debate surrounding ‘nepo babies,’ may be ongoing, but we can’t help but love Ella Emhoff more and more. The model, who just so happens to be the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been taking the runway by storm, walking for brands including Proenza Schouler and Collina Strada. Now, the 23-year-old has added another coveted name to her resume, as she left New York for London to mark her fashion week debut in the city.

On Friday, Ella made her London Fashion Week debut by walking for Simone Rocha. The multifaceted star electrified the runway, staged within Westminster’s Methodist Central Hall, in a gothic biker chick look that featured a black, Victorian-style tulle skirt boasting web-like lace and Rocha’s signature embellishment, and a cropped satin bomber jacket complete with a hood and balloon sleeves.

Ella Emhoff made her lFW debut for Simone Rocha

The Parsons student had her raven curls styled naturally, with coiled wisps covering her face. A pair of knitted socks and Mary Jane-esque ballet pumps added a girlish charm to her attire, another of Rocha’s trademark twists.

MORE: Ella Emhoff surprises in sheer lace dress during New York Fashion Week

The model's look consisted of a cropped bomber jacket and a tulle skirt

Ella was joined on the runway by an army of tulle-clad models. The Irish​​ designer’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection is her most ghoulish to date, showcasing less ballerinacore frills and furbelows - instead favouring a darker palette of details.

Blood-red bows, ghostly nude slips, pearl chains, monochrome beaded sailor neckties, crisp Elizabethan ruffs, billowing gold lame silhouettes and hefty leather pieces made for a hauntingly beautiful display.

MORE: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes big and bold change to hair

There’s no stopping Ella when it comes to fashion week appearances. The star has already had a successful season, having modelled for Collina Strada earlier this fashion month.

Ella shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her outfit before she hit the runway

Adding another sting to her ever-expanding bow, Ella also ticked VIP guest off her checklist. Last Tuesday, Ella attended the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 show on day five of New York Fashion Week. For the star-studded occasion, which welcomed the likes of Queen Latifah, Penn Badgley, Anna Wintour, and Tommy Dorfman through its doors, Ella suited up in a charcoal pinstripe skirt set - a style that has become synonymous with the American brand's legacy.

DETAILS: Ella Emhoff is a fashion icon in pinstripes following exciting NYFW debut

Ella's preppy suit consisted of an oversized, masculine blazer and matching midi skirt. The model completed her schoolgirl aesthetic by layering a crisp white shirt fastened with a coordinating pinstripe tie under the co-ord.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.