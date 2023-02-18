Lady Amelia Windsor conjures up Victorian romance in corseted dress during LFW The sustainable fashion activist previously attended the Bora Aksu show

On Friday evening, Lady Amelia Windsor joined a galaxy of stars at Annie’s Ibiza’s London Fashion Week show. The event marked founder Annie Doble’s first in-house collection for her London-based brand, which saw forty vintage-inspired and upcycled pieces cruise down the celebrity-lined runway.

Of course, Lady Amelia was sitting front and centre for the opulent affair. The sustainable fashion activist served up Victoriana romance in an emerald green velvet dress featuring a corseted bodice, traditional boning, a low scoop neck, a skate-skirt flair and a mini silhouette. She paired the sumptuous garment with some leather knee-high boots and an array of twinkling gold jewellery.

Exuding her signature cool-girl aesthetic, the 27-year-old casually wore her sandy hair down loose and opted for a minimal makeup blend.

A pioneer of sustainable fashion and shopping locally, Lady Amelia has curated an intimate web of relationships with ethical brands. Therefore her appearance at the show came as no surprise, as Annie’s Ibiza is a store bedecked with luxury vintage pieces. Beloved by Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney and Margot Robbie, Annie’s Ibiza has become the go-to place society’s crème de la crème to source one-off items.

Passionate about the environment, Annie has always ensured that the brands she houses have a low carbon footprint and is an advocate for sustainably conscious upcoming designers. She has worked closely on co-designing exclusive pieces for her stores with the likes of Richard Quinn, Kevin Germanier and Clio Peppiatt.

Prince Harry’s cousin was joined at the show, which was hosted in St. Paul’s Cathedral, by familiar faces including Nick Grimshaw and Daisy Lowe, who immersed themselves in the unapologetic hedonism of Doble’s designs.

The event marked Lady Amelia’s second fashion week appearance this week. On Friday, the star was amongst the front row guests at Bora Aksu’s Autumn/Winter 2023 show - and her outfit is still very much lingering in our mind.

Lady Amelia donned an incredible look that fully embraced feminine maximalism. She captured attention in a whimsical midi gown comprising a layered skirt of various pink hues, lace trimmings, ruffled shoulders, red velvet panelling and light chiffon balloon sleeves that complimented the busyness of the dress.

Though she is the current reigning queen of the ballet flats (she’s just launched a sustainable collection with Pretty Ballerinas), the socialite eschewed shoes that fitted the whimsical style of dress, and opted for the ultimate Miu Miu chunky loafers and bronze socks.

