Oxfam's LFW show proves second-hand fashion reigns supreme

Eclecticism is at the very heart of British fashion, so it came as no surprise that Oxfam was charged with kicking off London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023. Celebrities, influencers and industry veterans winded through the streets of Soho to Phonica to witness models glide down the runway in pre-loved pieces - a testament to the fact it is officially out with the new and in with the old.

Familiar faces including model Erin O'Connor, Love Island's Tasha Ghouri, TikTok star Francis Bourgeois, activist Munroe Bergdorf and a pregnant Daisy Lowe modelled pieces now available to buy on eBay in a bid to raise funds for the charity.

Stars including Erin O'Connor hit the runway in pre-loved pieces sourced from Oxfam

These looks include flower power sixties mini dress, velvet smoking jackets, cowboy hats, gothic Victoriana blouses and aqua taffeta gowns – all sourced from a melting pot of cross-century pieces courtesy of Oxfam stores. Styled by legendary stylist Bay Garnett, who notably dressed Kate Moss in head-to-toe charity shop for a 2003 Vogue shoot, Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty effortlessly served up the best of British secondhand style.

eBay ambassador Tasha Ghouri was part of the inclusive line-up of models

Bay's pioneering of pre-loved fashion is a notion shared by eBay ambassador Tasha Ghouri, who spoke exclusively to HELLO! Fashion. "As a model, I've always wanted to walk at London Fashion Week, that's been my biggest goal. Also, the show was about fighting poverty and sustainable fashion, all the things that are important to me."

Munroe Bergdorf donned a gothic velvet dress for her Oxfam debut

"Even before the villa, I would shop second-hand. Each piece has a story and that's more meaningful. It's better for the planet as well. It just goes to show it's not embarrassing to wear secondhand. To partner with eBay, it meant so much."

TikTok star Francis Bourgeois previously modelled for Gucci

A concept often flawed within the fashionscape for blurring the boundaries between diverse casting and tokenism, inclusivity was a core element of the show. Tasha, who has spoken publicly after her use of a cochlear implant, expressed her pride in partaking in the event.

"I never thought I'd be doing this. To be walking on the catwalk, and a lot of people see models as having to be perfect but it's not true. You can have a cochlear implant or be in a wheelchair. You can be anything. Me doing this tonight is showing people you're unstoppable."

Oxfam Fashion Fighting Poverty was styled by thrift pioneer Bay Garnett

While the slick sangfroid of designers' runways is a sight to behold, Oxfam's colourbomb display showed that there is delight in dissonance. As economic and environmental crises loom above, perhaps this is the year that we bid farewell to fast fashion and bear the flag for pre-loved pieces.

