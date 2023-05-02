Anne Hathaway wore the most surprising hair accessory at the 2023 Met Gala, and you probably didn’t notice

Of course Anne Hathaway brought the house down at the 2023 Met Gala with her incredible white tweed Versace gown, and now we can't stop thinking about it.

The Princess Diaries star stepped out at the fashion's biggest night of the calendar wearing a stunning look that left us speechless. Almost.

© Jamie McCarthy Anne Hathaway wore Versace

Proving that her style renaissance is still going strong, the 40-year-old radiated sultry glamour in a Versace gown which featured the brand’s signature safety pins.

The actress is no stranger to a traffic-stopping Versace moment, as the current face of the label's Versace Icons collection and campaign. When asked how she put together her show stopping look, the actress joked, “You're giving me too much credit. I just do what Donatella tells me to do.”

“She [Donatella Versace] sent me a sketch for this and I just went well all right. But I do have to say I work with an amazing team, my stylist, Erin Walsh, she always puts everything together so it's really her that does the collaboration, I'm just a lucky girl.”

Styled by Erin, the Devil Wears Prada star teamed her incredible gown with a vintage style triple-strand pearl choker, which gave us serious 80’s royal vibes.

Anne also excelled in the beauty department, sporting a vintage hair piece, “I have to give a shout out to my hair stylist, Orlando Peta,” explained Anne, who went on to say, “He brought a Camellia from a Versace show in the nineties.” The look was the perfect marriage between the iconic Italian and French fashion houses, as the Camellia she sported, despite being a Versace piece, is actually the signature flower of Chanel.

Met Gala theme 2023

The Met Gala was imbued with the spirit of the late Karl Lagerfeld this year. The dress code honoured the legendary German-born designer's unique creative mind, presenting guests with the opportunity to pay homage to his exceptional sartorial back catalogue.

Coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of show stopping ensembles that captured the essence of the designer's impressive career.

