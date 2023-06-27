5 need-to-know wedding guest fashion trends for 2023

These are the key trends to have on your radar for SS23…

Wedding season is steaming ahead at breakneck speed and if you're not careful, you'll get left on the shelf.

We're not talking antiquated spinsterhood metaphors, rather we implore you to not let SS23's stylish crop of wedding guest trends pass you by.

© Getty Wedding season is here for the foreseeable

Naturally, the bride will be the belle of the ball, but you still want to be on your fashion A-game.

Weddings are notoriously difficult to shop for – between unexpectedly exotic locations and draconianly enforced colour palettes, we extend our deepest sympathies.

© Getty Why not take the Barbiecore trend for a spin this wedding season?

But looking good is totally within reach, and if you're looking for some outfit inspiration, we've got you covered.

Hello! Fashion shares the need-to-know wedding guest trends for 2023:

Vintage florals

Florals are a classic motif for wedding guests. Elegant and joyful, budding blooms carry the metaphor of new beginnings – the ideal omen for a long and happy marriage. Made from featherlight georgette, Reformation's 'Reya' dress has a beautiful drape and would make for the perfect al fresco guest outfit alongside minimalist kitten heels. If your budget stretches slightly further, Rodarte's black and yellow maxi features a super lifelike 3D rosette as its centrepiece, and we are head over heels.

MUST-HAVE:

Reya asymmetric cold-shoulder floral-print georgette midi dress – Reformation

LUST-HAVE:

Appliquéd printed silk crepe de chine maxi dress – Rodarte

Statement headbands

Defy the conventional fascinator and turn heads with a statement headband this wedding season. Revered by the quintessential Sloane Ranger, a bold headband guarantees impact, and this playful beaded leopard piece by River Island would look killer atop a head of voluminous curls. A subtler, more delicate alternative is Simone Rocha's crystal version. Infused with girlish appeal, team it with a puff-sleeve gown for maximum femininity.

MUST-HAVE:

Orange Beaded Leopard Print Hairband – River Island

LUST-HAVE:

Daisy silver-tone crystal headband- Simone Rocha

Barbiecore

Punchy pink is still the shade du jour, and we have Margot Robbie to thank profusely or blame, depending on your feelings towards loud brights. Combine the hue with either a voluminous or textural element for a guaranteed stand-out moment. We're eyeing up cool-girl ruffles by Nobody's Child and frothy feathers by Taller Marmo.

MUST-HAVE:

Pink Coco Midaxi Dress - Nobody's Child

LUST-HAVE:

Ubud one-sleeve feather-trimmed crepe gown – Taller Marmo

Bows

Inject your wedding guest outfit with a dose of saccharine girlishness with a playful bow. Go extreme with Oasis' super affordable electric blue number, or team yours with rich embellishment via Reem Acra. It's giving Grace Kelly, and we're not mad about it.

MUST-HAVE:

Strappy Extreme Bow Column Midi Dress – Oasis

LUST-HAVE:

Bow and crystal-embellished satin-piqué gown - Reem Acra

Cut-outs

Cut-outs may feel a little adventurous for a wedding, but if the happy couple aren't super traditional, we say go for it. The trend allows you to keep things fresh with a subtle, unexpected glimpse of skin. Floral fans ought to check out Nasty Gal, whereas Lapointe's jersey maxi would look exquisite alongside bronzed skin for a ceremony taking place abroad.

MUST-HAVE:

Floral Print Satin Cut-Out Maxi Dress – Nasty Gal

LUST-HAVE:

Cutout stretch-jersey maxi dress – Lapointe

