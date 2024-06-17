Kendall Jenner's retro hair scarf is a must try this summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



While enjoying a girls' trip in Mallorca, Spain, with her younger sister Kylie, Kendall Jenner showcased the true versatility of a scarf.

In the first of a series of three black-and-white shots posted to her 293 million Instagram followers, the model wore a retro silk kerchief tied around her neck and gracefully over her hair while reclining on a yacht.

She teamed it with a triangle bikini and large shades in traditional old Hollywood style - a definite look to try this summer. Kendall oozed the elegance of high-society figures from the 50s, 60s and 70s, such as Jackie Kennedy and Grace Kelly, who both adored this au courant style.

The look was also beloved by screen sirens Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, and Audrey Hepburn, who wore a white headscarf by Hubert de Givenchy when she married her second husband, Andre Dotti, in 1969.

MORE: Rita Ora's mermaid hair glow up is going straight onto our vision board

RELATED: The ultimate bridal beauty timeline - according to experts

© Getty Jackie Kennedy © Getty Elizabeth Taylor © Mirrorpix Sophia Loren

Simply folding a square silk scarf in half, wrapping it around the head, and tying it at the neck is, the easiest way to emulate this 1950s aesthetic. However, there are countless ways to style scarves - as Kendall demonstrated in another snap taken on dry land, the same scarf can be fashioned into a teeny-tiny sarong.

How to style a scarf for summer:

Ways to experiment with this versatile accessory includes a halter top: fold the scarf into a triangle, wrap it around your back, bring the two ends up to your neck, and tie them in a knot. A bag accent: tie the scarf onto the handle of your bag for a pop of colour and a touch of interest. It can also work as a belt, bracelet, choker, ponytail or bun wrap…or incorporated in a braid.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn's second wedding

In an earlier post documenting their trip to the Balearics, the sister duo can be seen walking along a beach and frolicking in the back of a car, drinking beer and singing along to "L’Amour De Ma Vie" by Billie Eilish.

MORE: The 90's 'Bixie' cut is making a major comeback

RELATED: Alexa Chung is the latest it-girl to embrace summer's biggest hair trend

And, perhaps more demure, in another series of pics entitled ‘9pm sunsets’ Kendall is back on the yacht wearing a lilac dress by Khaite, while drinking wine.

Kendall looking cute in Khaite

Is it me, or do these girls have far more fun when they’re in Europe?