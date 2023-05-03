Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone both had this high-tech facial before the Met Gala

Practically all red carpet events in the celebrity calendar require a look to be picture perfect, but it's fair to say that the Met Gala is in a league of its own. With cameras aplenty, it's all about the look – from cutting-edge gowns and illustrious jewels to bombshell hair and radiant makeup.

The backbone of Met Gala beauty, however, is skin prep. After all, flawless complexions are a prerequisite for makeup gliding onto the skin and allowing the stars to show off their highly coveted lit-from-within glow.

© Getty Camila Morrone is one of the celebrity clients on Joanna's roster

With over 35 years of industry experience, A-list facialist Joanna Czech knows everything there is to know about red carpet skin prep, hence why the likes of Lily Collins, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone turned to her for their pre-Met Gala facials this year.

While Joanna customises each facial based on the individual needs of each client, her go-to products tend to be by Environ, Forlle'd and her own eponymous skincare line.

Joanna Czech's pre-Met Gala facial

© Getty Supermodel Suki Waterhouse is another of Joanna's clients

"No two treatments are the same, but we begin with a sculpting and lifting manual massage, followed by exfoliation with a water peel and a combination of targeted serums chosen for their skin's needs on that day," Joanna reveals. "Afterward, the LYMA Laser is used to improve skin elasticity, reduce pigmentation, brighten and push skincare products deeper into the skin. Each facial is completely customised and unique to their skin concerns and will then offer additional skin therapies, including ultrasound, oxygen infusion and intensive face masks. Every facial finishes with powerful rejuvenating LED therapy with negative ions. It's a truly unique skin experience and addresses all of the individual's needs."

How do you prepare for the Met Gala in comparison to other events?

"It depends how much time I have with a client ahead of the Met Gala. I like to work with clients four to six weeks in advance," Joanna says. "If I can’t see them in person, I will help from afar and recommend they use their LYMA Lasers 20 minutes daily. The days leading up to the Met, I focus on soothing, hydrating, evening complexion, sculpting the face, and reducing any inflammation or redness."

How do you deal with blemishes on the day?

"I try to avoid anything too invasive, for mild flare ups and blemishes, the LYMA laser is a great treatment. For any pimples, it’s a case-by-case scenario, but sometimes an extraction is necessary. In these instances, I focus on the healing process afterward to reduce any redness or inflammation."

Why is it important to get a facial before a big event?

"Just like nourishing your body with the right nutrients to feel your best, you also need to nourish your skin for optimal appearance," Joanna advises. "While there are some amazing products and devices you can use at home for maintenance, I always recommend working with a professional in the field to treat your skin properly, especially before a big event."

