Met Gala 2023: the 10 most glamorous dresses

These are the most extravagant looks from this year's ball

The biggest night of the fashion calendar is here again, and suffice to say, the celebrities have raised the style stakes and upped their game since last year's bash.

The Met Gala presents the ideal opportunity for A-listers to flex their relationships with top designers and showcase some of the most cutting-edge designs of the moment.

Met Gala theme 2023

As always, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May. This year, the ball marks the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition.

"You really see for 65 years how Karl just was so creative, so visionary, invented so many things and at the same time, I think was intrinsically the chicest designer that you can ever imagine," Anna Wintour explained to host La La Anthony on the red carpet at the start of the evening.

"I always love to see what everybody is wearing on the carpet and I have been lucky enough to have a sneak preview of what some of our guests are wearing. And I'm just so grateful that they've made such an incredible effort," she continued.

New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art has opened its doors to some seriously striking ensembles over the years, and 2023's event brought a wave of looks inspired by the late designer's impressive career.

The dress code is always linked to the theme of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, meaning this year attendees were invited to honour Karl Lagerfeld in their outfits.

The esteemed German-born designer, who died in 2019, is responsible for some unforgettable runway moments. Having helmed the likes of Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel, the famous creative was renowned for his 'against the grain' outlook.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dresses from the Met Gala 2023:

Anne Hathaway

© John Shearer Anne Hathaway rocked a white tweed safety pin gown by Versace

Jennifer Lopez

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez donned a custom high-neck piece by Ralph Lauren, complete with a dramatic fascinator

Emily Ratajkowski

© John Shearer Emily Ratajkowski wore a plunging ethereal number by Tory Burch

Naomi Campbell

© Christopher Polk Naomi Campbell went for stunning simplicity in a draped gown from Chanel's 2010 Couture collection

Penélope Cruz

© Theo Wargo Penélope Cruz stunned in a sheer hooded ball gown from Chanel's SS88 collection

Lily James

© John Shearer Lily James served gothic glamour in a custom strapless gown by Tamara Ralph and jewellery by De Beers

Dua Lipa

© Getty Dua Lipa wore a dress from Chanel's AW92 Couture collection, originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer

Nicole Kidman

© Lexie Moreland Nicole Kidman re-wore a piece from her iconic 2004 Chanel N°5 advertisement

Margot Robbie

© John Shearer Margot Robbie donned a black Chanel gown with a see-through chain-adorned bodice from the label's 1993 Couture collection

Camila Morrone

© John Shearer Camila Morrone wore a piece by Rodarte featuring white lace and a figure-skimming fishtail skirt

