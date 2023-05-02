Met Gala 2023: the 10 most glamorous dresses

The biggest night of the fashion calendar is here again, and suffice to say, the celebrities have raised the style stakes and upped their game since last year's bash.
The Met Gala presents the ideal opportunity for A-listers to flex their relationships with top designers and showcase some of the most cutting-edge designs of the moment.
MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala
READ: The 17 most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time
Met Gala theme 2023
As always, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May. This year, the ball marks the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition.
"You really see for 65 years how Karl just was so creative, so visionary, invented so many things and at the same time, I think was intrinsically the chicest designer that you can ever imagine," Anna Wintour explained to host La La Anthony on the red carpet at the start of the evening.
"I always love to see what everybody is wearing on the carpet and I have been lucky enough to have a sneak preview of what some of our guests are wearing. And I'm just so grateful that they've made such an incredible effort," she continued.
New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art has opened its doors to some seriously striking ensembles over the years, and 2023's event brought a wave of looks inspired by the late designer's impressive career.
MORE: The 15 best Met Gala beauty looks of all time
The dress code is always linked to the theme of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, meaning this year attendees were invited to honour Karl Lagerfeld in their outfits.
The esteemed German-born designer, who died in 2019, is responsible for some unforgettable runway moments. Having helmed the likes of Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel, the famous creative was renowned for his 'against the grain' outlook.
Hello! Fashion shares the best dresses from the Met Gala 2023:
Anne Hathaway
Jennifer Lopez
Emily Ratajkowski
Naomi Campbell
Penélope Cruz
Lily James
Dua Lipa
Nicole Kidman
Margot Robbie
Camila Morrone
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.