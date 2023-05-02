Priyanka Chopra's necklace is worth over $25 million: The 10 best jewellery moments from the Met Gala red carpet

The incredible jewellery you might have missed from the 2023 Met Gala, from Anne Hathaway's Greek coin to Dua Lipa's magnificent diamond

The team here at Hello! Fashion are notorious magpies… While we’ve loved analysing the stunning dresses and beauty looks we saw at the 2023 Met Gala, we have also been obsessing over the twinkling jewellery, dazzling diamonds and rows of pearls that made their way up the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Luckily for us there were plenty of dazzling moments from the Karl Lagerfeld themed bash, including a necklace with a staggering price tag, worn by Priyanka Chopra. “It’s been such a privilege to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas wear this magnificent Bulgari creation featuring the truly exceptional Laguna Blu Diamond on such a stellar occasion,” stated Olivier Wagner, Head of Jewellery at Sotheby’s Geneva, “A unique 1970 Fancy Vivid blue diamond, the Bulgari Laguna Blu will be offered for sale in excess of $25 million by Sotheby’s Geneva later this May.”

Priyanka wasn’t the only one who sported an archival piece of course. Dua Lipa teamed her incredible vintage Chanel bridal gown with the most jaw-dropping jewels by Tiffany & Co. On the red carpet Dua revealed that her "very special" necklace has never been seen before, and was loaned from Tiffany & Co.'s vault especially for the occasion.

Likewise Anne Hathaway also had a knockout vintage moment wearing a dress that boasted an ancient Greek coin from Bulgari’s Monete collection, “As always, it is a true pleasure to have the opportunity to wear Bulgari jewels,” Anne said of her baubles, “I am so excited to wear these pieces to the Met Gala as Monete is among my favourite Bulgari collections. I think it’s so cool how it incorporates ancient coins into modern yet timeless design. These pieces beautifully represent the heritage and pioneering spirit of the brand in a way that is palpable-you can feel it.”

10 best jewellery moments at the 2023 Met Gala:

Priyanka Chopra

Bulgari Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a magnificent Bulgari High Jewelry necklace featuring the Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond. The shape of the necklace honours the city of Rome with its interlocking diamonds, inspired by the bay laurel wreaths worn by emperors in Greco-Roman antiquity. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Met Gala look, choosing the piece for its extraordinary colour and explained, “Absolutely enchanting to behold, the Bulgari Laguna Blu captures the essence of Bulgari’s exuberant style, a legacy that has been interwoven with Hollywood glamour since the 1950s. It also nods to Bulgari’s birthplace of Rome, capturing the brand’s ancient heritage in the most modern way”.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa dazzled as she wore a necklace in platinum with a diamond of over 200 carats and diamonds with a ring in platinum with diamonds of over 9 total carats and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger rings.

Doja Cat

© Mike Coppola Doja Cat

Singer Doja Cat chose a selection of Messika High Jewelry pieces to compliment her shimmering Oscar De La Renta, Choupette inspired, dress. Doja wore a custom diamond headpiece with a 17 carat pear shaped diamond and a custom made arm piece with two pear shaped diamonds of 2.5 and 4.5 carats, paired with two iconic Mata Hari and Roaring diamonds bracelets. She also sported various Messika rings including the double ring Rockefeller, Wild Moon, D-Vibes and Illusionnistes.

Kate Moss

Supermodel Kate Moss dazzled in a Tiffany & Co. Archives Necklace in platinum with diamonds. The earrings featured morganites and diamonds which she teamed with Tiffany Victoria Bracelets, the Schlumberger Buds engagement ring and a ring in platinum with a morganite of over 11 carats.

Anne Hathaway

© Kevin Mazur/MG23 Anne Hathaway

Bulgari’s global brand ambassador Anne Hathaway channelled Bulgari’s signature aesthetic wearing a necklace from the Monete Collection at this year’s Met Gala. The High Jewellery Monete necklace in yellow gold was set with one ancient silver coin (Lucania, Velia, 400-350 B.C.) and pavé-set diamonds worth 34.85 carats. The pieces were chosen by her stylist Erin Walsh for their brilliant expression of the Roman jeweller’s Italian elegance. “Monete is pure Bulgari. It reaches deep into the past and transforms an antique coin into something completely new,” Erin explained, “Anne is wearing a Monete High Jewelry necklace, which feels like the perfect piece for a modern-day Bulgari muse.”

Florence Pugh

© Jamie McCarthy Florence Pugh

Actress Florence Pugh was yet another star to favour Tiffany & Co. and the 2023 Met Gala. She wore Tiffany Jazz and Tiffany Victoria earrings which she paired with Tiffany Diamond Studs. She also sported dazzling arm candy in the form of stacked Tiffany Circlet and Tiffany Victoria bracelets, as well as two rings in platinum with a diamond.

Michaela Coel

© Dimitrios Kambouris Michaela Coel

British-Ghanian jeweller Emefa Cole, together with SMO Gold, created the stunning jewellery for Met Gala co-host, Michaela Coel. SMO Gold is the first transparent and traceable gold which has full chain of custody and is fully audited. All their jewellery comes with a QR code which shows the jewelleries journey from mine to market. The gold was sourced from the Ity mine in the Ivory Coast and the pieces are from a collection Emefa is working on called 'Worth Its Weight.' Michaela specifically identified Emefa as the jeweller she wanted to work with and provide a platform for SMO Gold on the global stage. It was a conscious choice by the actress to give an opportunity for responsibly sourced, traceable gold to be front and centre at one of the biggest events in fashion.

Alexa Chung

Model, author, TV host and Boucheron ambassador Alexa Chung chose to wear the brand’s Plume de Paon medium pendant earrings, paved with diamonds, set with rose-cut diamonds, on white gold. She teamed them with the Perspective ring from the maison’s Paris, Vu du 26 High Jewellery collection, set with a Columbian 8.02 carat emerald, paved with diamonds, with black lacquer, on platinum. Not stopping there she also donned the brand’s Vendôme Liseré ring, set with an emerald-cut aquamarine, paved with diamonds, on white gold.

Olivia Wilde

Actress Olivia Wilde decked herself out with the Boucheron Vendôme pendant earrings, paved with diamonds, set with pear-cut diamonds, in yellow gold. The actress turned director also sported the Quatre Radiant Edition large ring, paved with diamonds, on yellow and white gold, as well as the Quatre Radiant Edition large ring, paved with diamonds, on yellow and white gold.

Karlie Kloss

© Getty Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner attended the Met Gala wearing British jeweller Garrard. Karlie wore the Tudor Rose Pearl and Diamond earrings and ring, as well as the brand’s Tudor Rose Petal diamond ring. Her husband, Joshua Kushner, wore the Blaze Lapel Pin which is set with green sapphires, green tourmalines, tsavorites and chrysoprase.

