Met Gala 2023: the 15 best beauty looks

From Emily Ratajkowski to Anne Hathaway... these are the most striking hair and makeup moments from this year's ball

The most hotly-anticipated night of the fashion calendar is here again, and across the board the A-listers have pulled out all the stops for the 2023 Met Gala.

Granted, the outfits didn't disappoint, but the glam squads have truly outdone themselves for 2023. There were some absolutely killer beauty looks on display, Doja Cat's feline prosthetics took centre stage, but we also adored more subtle hair tributes via Camellia flowers and bows as seen on Anne Hathaway and Sydney Sweeney.

MORE: The 15 best Met Gala beauty looks of all time

Met Gala theme 2023

New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art has opened its doors to some categorically breathtaking beauty moments over the years, and 2023's event certainly didn't let the side down.

As usual, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May. This year, the ball marks the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition.

READ: The 17 most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala

The dress code is always linked to the theme of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, meaning this year attendees were invited to honour the late German-born designer in their looks.

Karl Lagerfeld's impressive career presented more than ample inspiration for the industry's brightest luminaries, and that includes not only the designers, but also the makeup artists and hairstylists working tirelessly behind the scenes to create some beauty magic.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks from the Met Gala 2023:

Emily Ratajkowski

© Mike Coppola

Emily nailed it on the beauty front, opting for a major hair transformation with a new gamine fringe. She paired it with a Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld signature: a stunning black velvet bow. For makeup she kept the look sultry with a soft-focus smokey eye and fresh skin.

Lily James

© Jamie McCarthy

You know when someone arrives with a makeup artist as their date, their beauty look is going to be on point. With Charlotte Tilbury on her arm, Lily looked stunning with feathered brows, a hazy brown smokey eye and a matte cranberry red lip (Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick in the shade ‘Walk of No Shame’, for the benefit of the beauty obsessive).

Nicola Peltz

© John Shearer

Nicola went for charcoal razor sharp liner with a flash of white shimmer in her inner corners and wore her hair in a super sleek half-up half-down style.

Kendall Jenner

© John Shearer

Kendall teamed her striking custom bodysuit by Marc Jacobs with her signature straight brows, individual white-flecked lashes on her lower lash line and a flicky ponytail.

Sydney Sweeney

© Taylor Hill

Sydney went for maximum body and a soft mesh bow hair band alongside rose gold eyeshadow and a healthy wash of bronzer.

Doja Cat

© Mike Coppola

Doja Cat absolutely nailed it as Choupette, complete with feline prosthetics and, naturally, cat eyeliner. All hail the glam squad…

Billie Eilish

© Kevin Mazur/MG23

Billie complemented her custom Simone Rocha lace look with embellished hair clips, tightly lined eyes and a long braid threaded with ribbon and beads.

Gigi Hadid

© WWD

Gigi looked picture perfect with flawless skin, soft silvery eyeshadow and a single pearl centred just under the lower lash line of each eye.

Mindy Kaling

© Jamie McCarthy

Mindy oozed quiet refinement with a sleek middle-parted updo, defined arches, uber voluminous lashes and a slick of lip gloss.

Lily Collins

© Taylor Hill

Channelling Karl's muse Inès de la Fressange, Lily looked elegant with a soft kiss curl, a vintage-feel bob and a crimson lip.

Whitney Peak

© Theo Wargo

"Old Hollywood glamour meets modern goddess" was the inspiration behind Chanel ambassador Whitney Peak’s Met Gala makeup moment. Artist Tyron Machhausen created her lit-from-within glow by mixing Chanel's Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Highlighting Fluid in 'Sunkissed' with the brand's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, which in turn, complemented her glossy finger waves to no end.

Anne Hathaway

© Kevin Mazur/MG23

Anne was giving It-girl volume and even paid tribute to Chanel's iconic Camellia flower motif via her hair.

Margot Robbie

© John Shearer

"Clean, glowy fresh and heightened perfection" was the vibe Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff was going for with Margot. The actress' look embraced shine, achieved using Chanel's Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Dragée on both cheekbones and eyelids.

Adut Akech

© Noam Galai/GA

Adut left us speechless with her achingly chic blunt bob and blurred black lipstick. She was giving 1920s It-girl and we very much approve.

Lila Moss

© Taylor Hill

Lila looked fresh and interesting with barely-there baby hairs and a wet-look finish. The supermodel in the making topped off her Met Gala beauty moment with rusty-hued eyeshadow and a neutral lip.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.