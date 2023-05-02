Kate Moss' hairstylist reveals exactly how he achieved her Met Gala "rock 'n' roll, cool-girl" hair

Met Gala regular Kate Moss always turns to the crème de la crème when it comes to her personal beauty squad. With glamazon Charlotte Tilbury's team on hand to tend to her every skincare and makeup need, Kate relied upon a long-time collaborator to get her hair looking picture perfect.

The hairstyling extraordinaire behind the supermodel's understated, and yet, achingly cool, look was of course industry icon Sam McKnight.

Sam, who in March earlier this year was awarded an MBE by Princess Anne, formerly worked closely with Princess Diana as her personal hairstylist, a position he held for seven years. Need we say any more?

© ANGELA WEISS Kate Moss relied on hair royalty Sam McKnight for her Met Gala look

Kate looked utterly ethereal at this year's ball in a lustrous pale pink lace slip by Fendi. The piece epitomised subdued elegance, and lingerie-inspired bodice details such as intricate lace and pintucks added a sense of traditional femininity.

Her hair felt fresh and lived-in, offsetting the slightly prim air of her slip. "Kate's look was inspired by, well, Kate!" Sam told Hello! Fashion, "We wanted to do feel-good, sexy, rock 'n' roll, cool-girl hair." Featuring cheekbone-skimming layers and meticulous root volume, it somehow felt effortless – and now we want a slice.

Kate Moss' Met Gala hair: get the look

Root volume

"Into freshly washed hair we spritzed Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl SuperLift into the roots at the crown," Sam explained. He then blow-dried Kate’s hair, "lifting the roots and twisting the lengths" as well as "flipping it from side to side" to amp up the texture and inject some volume.

Cool Girl SuperLift Volumising Spray - Hair by Sam McKnight

Razor-slashed layers

"We slashed the front with a razor for those infamous cheekbone-skimming layers," Sam revealed. The layers were then blow-dried flat across the forehead in alternate directions.

Finishing touches

Kate's look was topped off with a blast of Hair by Sam McKnight's Easy-Up Do Texture Spray into the roots and some backcombing at the crown. "And, of course, it's not rock 'n' roll without a head flip or two," Sam said. "Last, but not at all least, Kate's Cosmoss Sacred Mist."

Sacred Mist Eau de Parfum - Cosmoss

