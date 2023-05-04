Jennifer Lopez just stepped out in her wildest look yet

Jennifer Lopez just injected a classic trend with some of her trademark pizzazz – and we're sitting up and paying attention. The international star stepped out on the streets of New York Wednesday in a look that rejected the notion of understated, loud and clear.

The 53-year-old rocked a head-to-toe ensemble that championed leopard print, courtesy of Italian luxury label Valentino. The Jenny From The Block singer looked nothing short of traffic-stopping in a printed leopard mini dress and matching accessories. JLo's statement piece featured feather-adorned long sleeves and beaded accents that glinted in the New York sunlight.

© Getty Jennifer opted for all-out leopard print

She layered her mini dress alongside the most striking tights, decorated with embellishments arranged to give off the effect of leopard print. Showing off her utmost dedication to the theme, Jennifer even extended the classic pattern into her accessory choices. She opted for staple stilettos alongside a micro bag emblazoned with Valentino's logo in gold hardware.

Quirky animal prints were all over the runway at London Fashion Week AW23, from Burberry's mallards to Christopher Kane's playful pink pigs. But we love that Jennifer is revitalising a classic in her own glamour-infused way. Moderation? Overrated.

© Getty JLo was giving animal print maximalism

JLo topped things off with large tinted shades, a sleek half-up half-down hairstyle, gold drop-down earrings and a slick of gloss on her lips.

The global singer and actress was in the Big Apple to promote her latest picture, The Mother, an action drama which is released on Netflix on May 12.

© Getty Images She donned a custom high-neck piece by Ralph Lauren, complete with a dramatic fascinator

JLo's high octane leopard moment came just after she put in an exceptional red carpet appearance earlier this week at the 2023 Met Gala. Jennifer brought major drama in a daring mid-cut-out gown by Ralph Lauren featuring 3D floral corsage-style detailing at the neck, a floor-skimming lustrous pink skirt and a sweeping train. Believe it or not, she was actually unsure about the fascinator at first which she mentioned to Lala Anthony on the red carpet, – but then again, where's the harm in just one more accessory…

