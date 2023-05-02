The sweet link between Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Met Gala outfits that you may have missed

The It-couple dressed in matching colour palettes by the exact same designer

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are like two peas in a pod. Not that we needed a refresh - after all, their extensive social media back catalogue speaks for itself - but the It-couple came through with a sartorial reminder at the 2023 Met Gala that showed how in tune they are with one another.

Fresh off the back of her modern-day Audrey Hepburn date night moment (in case you missed it, the Bates Motel star served major Holly Golightly vibes in a form-fitting all-black silhouette, a pearl necklace and an elaborate updo), Nicola raised the style stakes at this year's version of the annual ball.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made for a seriously elegant couple at the 2023 Met Gala

She wore a white strapless maxi gown by Valentino featuring a textured form-fitting bodice which extended out into a romantic, ethereal skirt, adorned with a single black bow. The piece also included a flowing train which skimmed the floor as she swept across the red carpet.

Nicola topped things off with illustrious jewels: a tennis necklace-style pendant with a cross pendant, a multi-strap necklace with a pear-shaped feature gem, and a soft velvet choker.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz both opted for Valentino

Another vote for the neck mess came in the form of Nicola's husband Brooklyn. The 24-year-old went for a similar layered look, instead opting for strands of different sized pearls. Brooklyn wore a sheer black shirt layered under a simply cut jacket and topped things off with glossy platform boots. Their appearance exuded cohesion, aided by the fact that both turned to Italian luxury label Valentino to kit them out for the star-studded bash.

Matching designer outfits, is that the new key to a successful marriage? You heard it here first…

Met Gala theme 2023

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld, coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition.

The dress code presented guests with the chance to raise the style stakes while paying tribute to one of the industry's most respected creative minds.

New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of showstopping ensembles that aimed to capture the spirit of the designer's impressive career, and Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Lily James were among the very best looks of the night.

