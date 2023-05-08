Nicola Peltz takes style cues from Sofia Richie's honeymoon wardrobe

The actress stepped out in Miami after attending the Forumla One Grand Prix, and her outfits absolutely won first place...

If there are two young style muses we didn't think we'd see cross sartorial paths, it’s Nicola Peltz Beckham and Sofia Richie Grainge. One is a Y2K loving, vintage accessory aficionado. The latter, the latest It-girl on the scene who epitomises quiet luxury and has recently inspired us with the chicest holiday wardrobe of 2023.

But fashion being fashion, Nicola took cues from Sofia's stellar honeymoon wardrobe (didn't we all?) and stepped out in the same top, schooling us on styling the same piece for her totally juxtaposing - but equally as iconic - style agenda.

Nicola and Brooklyn stepped out after the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday

Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham stepped out last night in Miami after watching Sunday’s Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. She wore all black attire that encapsulated her signature style, wearing the miniest of leather mini skirts (a hem length we know she loves – she wore a pair of tiny shorts on her wedding anniversary in April), a pair of Y2K grunge-approved chunky black boots – a style that she often wears to lengthen her 5ft4 frame – and a black one shoulder top from Magda Butrym.

The black stretch top from the Polish label boasted an elegant one shoulder neckline with the slinky stretch material creating a flattering, figure hugging silhouette. The pièce de résistance was applique cotton roses on both the hem and the shoulder – the brand’s signature detailing.

She wore the same Magda Butrym top that Sofia Richie wore on her honeymoon

She finished off with a simple black quilted shoulder bag and a slicked back high ponytail updo.

Current social media sweetheart Sofia Richie also hopped on 2023’s favourite floral trend and wore the same top but in white on her luxury tropical honeymoon (we found where you can purchase every single out... you're welcome). Juxtaposing Nicola’s style agenda totally, Sofia paired her look with tonal relaxed-fit wide-leg trousers, The Row's Constance leather slingback sandals and a white version of Loro Piana's cult-adored Extra Pocket L19 bag.

Sofia Richie looked categorically chic in an all-white ensemble

Prior to her evening east coast outing with Brooklyn, Nicola’s Grand Prix attire also finished in pole position. To watch the star-studded event, she wore a Chanel scarf styled as a super cropped halterneck and fastened with a dazzling brooch, paired with a low rise denim skirt and the same boots and bag she wore later that evening.

The proof is in the Nicola and Sofia pudding that purchasing pieces you fall in love with can be styled however your heart desires.

