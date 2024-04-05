Meet the brand turning Hermès towels into couture jackets

A 23-year-old design school graduate and an 86-year-old former couture designer crossed paths at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rest is history. The story of sustainable, LA-based brand LilyEve truly is the wholesome content you need to see today.

Lily Clempson, founder of her eponymous label, graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York in 2019. Shortly after completing her studies, she found herself making face masks to raise money for Food Bank NYC.

Lily Clempson started the brand during the pandemic after graduating from design college

When demand for masks increased, she looked for someone local to help her with the production process in East Hampton, New York. When she arranged to meet Michel (pronounced like 'Michelle') on April 27th 2020 a then 86-year-old man was not quite who she expected to meet.

Fast-forward three years and their unexpected, but instant bond created the foundations for the most unique independent brand currently on the market. Their wholesome partnership doesn’t stop there though. Michel now lives alone since his partner, Wayne, passed away 12 years ago. Lily’s family are now his primary caregivers. © Instagram / @lilyeve Michel is Lily's design partner, and her family are now his primary caregivers

“I always say that if I had not met Michel there would be no LilyEve, he has been the best mentor and teacher I could have asked for,” Lily tells Hello! Fashion. The brand up-cycles designer towels and blankets to create one-of-a-kind jackets, shorts and accessories from bags to hair scrunchies and delivers new pieces every single week.

Lily and Michel create couture jackets from upcycled Hermes towels They also creates accessories including bags and bucket hats

Despite the success of LilyEve, Lily admits that owning a brand – particularly one with such a strong sustainable ethos– isn’t always easy. “I wish people knew how much time and effort goes into creating a sustainable fashion brand, in this day and age of consumerism it’s hard to not be swayed into mass producing, or going for the cheaper fabric.”

“I wish people knew how much time and effort goes into creating a sustainable fashion brand, in this day and age of consumerism it’s hard to not be swayed into mass producing, or going for the cheaper fabric.”

But, the proof is in the pudding - or the delectable upcycled Hermes blanket - that it is possible to sustain (pun intended) an eco-conscious brand that produces the most incredible pieces.

Their designs are fun and eccentric and their ethos is planet-friendly in the chicest way possible. But it’s their story that makes their brand absolutely unique.

LilyEve Spring 2024 They've also started making silk shirts

LilyEve on… Michel

Over 30 years ago, Michel and Wayne owned a successful womenswear shop in East Hampton where they sold Michel’s couture suits, jackets and dresses. “He has helped shape all of our current styles,” Lily explains. “We work with his vintage jacket patterns that he used for his own women's clothing store, and modify them slightly to feel more LilyEve.”

But how do they combine the sartorial tastes of two different generations? Lily believes this is actually the key to making their pieces timeless; “I think what makes us different from other independent fashion brands is the partnership that Michel and I have. Michel has a very traditional, classic taste, whilst mine is a little more colourful and modern - so by combining the two, we end up creating pieces that we hope appeal to everyone. Our jackets have a timeless shape to them, whilst the placement of the prints are bold and attractive.”

"Michel has a very traditional, classic taste, whilst mine is a little more colourful and modern - so by combining the two, we end up creating pieces that we hope appeal to everyone." Michel and Lily combine their individual tastes to create unique products

“We are creating garments that are truly one-of-a-kind pieces, that we hope can be passed down through generations and that continue to be that one stand-out piece in your wardrobe.”

LilyEve on.. Sustainability to succeed

“I source my materials through any resale sites, auction houses, estate sales, etcetera. I am always looking for the next towel or blanket.” she explains.

“I think it’s more important to spend time making one unique piece that someone can invest in, and feel good about their investment than purchasing large quantities of something that will not last you forever.”

Aside from her label’s drool-worthy, individual designs and her unique partnership with Michel, she attributes environmental friendliness as another reason for the brand’s success. ”Unlike larger fashion brands, we have no leftover fabrics whatsoever - every inch of the towel or blanket is used whether that's for hats, bags, patch pockets etc - so we are able to create new pieces from what we have left which would have otherwise been thrown away.”

Eco-consciousness is also the core of the brand because of Lily’s wholehearted passion: “It's the way the whole fashion industry should be heading. There’s so much waste in this industry, and in my opinion, there really shouldn't be.”

“I think it’s more important to spend time making one unique piece that someone can invest in, and feel good about their investment than purchasing large quantities of something that will not last you forever.”

LilyEve on.. The challenges of a sustainable fashion brand

As with any start up or personal pursuit, she admits running the business isn’t always easy, particularly with a sustainable brand: ”It’s also sometimes challenging trying to source your material. Since I’m not purchasing fabric by the yard or having it made for me, I’m constantly trying to keep up with demand by sourcing enough towels and blankets, which are rarely easy to find in quantity.”

LilyEve on.. The brand’s future

Large fashion brands who want to be more sustainable? This one’s for you: “I would love to see LilyEve partnering with larger luxury brands in the future, to help them up-cycle their deadstock fabrics and leftover clothing - into LilyEve one of a kind pieces.”