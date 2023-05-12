Ellie Goulding just brought back this controversial trend for summer 2023

The singer stepped out in style for a BAFTA party at the Belvedere Restaurant in Kensington

Ellie Goulding isn’t one to shy away from an experimental look. From recreating Julia Fox’s iconic Poison Ivy dress, to unveiling dramatic new pixie bangs, the Love Me Like You Do singer has a plethora of style tricks up her sleeve.

Now, the 36 year old has put a retro fashion trend back on our radar with a dress she wore to Vogue and Netflix's pre-BAFTA party at the Belvedere Restaurant last night. Just when we thought we were moving away from the Y2K phenomenon, the style muse has absolutely just told us otherwise.

© Getty She wore a bubble hem dress from Alaia

She stepped out in London wearing an ethereal little white dress from fashionista-favourite label Alaia. The dress boasted a flouncy, oversized silhouette with one shoulder, and a cape with a high neckline to add a touch of elegance. The standout feature by far, however, was the hint of a bubble hem that threw us right back to 2008.

Every It girl in the 2000s from Paris Hilton and Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet, to Blair Waldorf herself, owned a skirt or dress with the ruched, slightly dramatic hemline. Alongside UGGs, low-rise waistlines, cargos and so so much more, the bubble hem is back. But more sophisticated and grown up than ever.

Designer labels dropped hints that this classic red carpet trend could be back, with the silhouette featuring in their SS23 shows. Including Prada, Molly Goddard and Khaite to name a few.

Sticking with the theme of throwback trends, Goulding paired the dress with some white Valentino mega platforms: if you didn't have a pair of white heels in the 2000s, where were you?

Her stunning ombre locks were left down loose, gently trickling over her shoulder to amplify the elegance of her look. Make up artist Mona Leanne opted for mega dewy but minimalistic glam, with a Y2K-approved clear glossy lip finishing off an ensemble that was filled with nostalgic trends.

Suffice to say, Ellie’s look was stellar from head to toe. And she convinced us that the bubble hem’s comeback is absolutely necessary.

