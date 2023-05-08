Meghan Markle wore Victoria Beckham in the chicest quiet luxury hiking look

Meghan Markle never ever misses when it comes to elevated dressing, and the style muse has officially inspired our next group walking outfit that served ‘Audrey Hepburn if she hiked in 2023’.

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a casual day out giving us a masterclass in off-duty excellence, whilst her husband Prince Harry attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Meghan first donned her VB aviators at the US open in 2019

The 41-year-old stepped out for a walk on Saturday wearing a pair of black leggings, an oversized, wide strap black vest top with her trusty khaki green J Crew jacket layered over the top, finished off with a pair of hiking boots.

Sounds like your average walking ensemble, right? Particularly in a style era wear dad-approved, outdoorsy wear is currently stylish.

Not for the duchess. In typical Meghan style, proving the power of sophisticated accessories and that the quiet luxury trend is suitable for literally any occasion, she paired the look with a cream straw hat with a black trim detailing (a key player in her home videos from her Netflix series), an uber-chic brown silk neck scarf tied to one side, and brown 'Navigator Power' aviators from Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand.

We first saw her in the sunglasses in 2019 when she made a surprise appearance at the US open. Aviators are also the shape that VB herself is rarely ever sighted without, therefore they're undoubtedly the chicest style to have in your accessories wardrobe.

Victoria in aviators is quite literally iconic

Victoria’s eponymous brand epitomises elevated dressing, chic feminine silhouettes and exquisite tailoring, therefore it's no wonder the duchess is a fan of the former Spice Girls’ label. A number of her most iconic looks have included VB attire, including her blue bodycon midi in one of her final appearances as a working royal in 2020, her head-to-toe navy look at Sandringham on Christmas Day, and nailed elevated pregnancy fashion in the label multiple times.

The duchess often wears Victoria Beckham's eponymous label

Prince Harry made a quick exit from his father’s coronation on Saturday morning, heading straight back to California for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

