Ellie Goulding responds to fan shock after drastic beauty transformation The Love Me Like You Do singer unveiled a new look

It's official - Ellie Goulding has gone back to her roots. The star showed off a striking hair transformation online, leaving fans to gush over her freshly dyed locks. Swapping her beach babe blonde for something a touch more low-key, the singer followed in the footsteps of many celebs who have ventured over to the dark side.

Ellie, 35, showcased her gleaming hair makeover for all to marvel at via social media. The star opted for a chocolate dye job curtsey of Kerastase, bidding farewell to her signature blonde aesthetic in the process.

The singer-songwriter initially took to Instagram to subtly debut her new look, reposting a snap of her silky tresses via her Stories. She captioned the headshot: "Special thanks to @anastasiastylianou and to @kerastase_official."

Ellie also showcased her new look while performing at the Fayre of St James Christmas Carol Concert, St James' Church, in London.

Ellie Goulding showed off her brunette locks

She completed her moody look by slipping on a modest black long sleeves top which was paired with an ebony black midi skirt adorned with crystal embellishments.

The star rocked her new tresses

Upon seeing her daring 'do, the star's fans flocked to Twitter to share their positive thoughts with one another. "BRUNETTE ELLIE GOULDING," one eagerly wrote, while another said: "Brown hair Ellie era is upon us."

Ellie took to Twitter to respond to fans' reactions

A third noted: "You suit it gorgeous queen," and a fourth added: "Love this hair colour so much."

The singer thanked Kerastase for her hair treatment

Evidently, Ellie witnessed the fan commotion in response to her new look and she subsequently calmed her fans via a Twitter post. She snapped a quick selfie, writing: "Calm down... it washes out", with a string of playful emojis.

Last week, Ellie made a dazzling appearance at the American Music Awards 2022 in Los Angeles. Ellie shimmered in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Seraphini two-piece that showcased her toned figure. The British singer paired the midi-skirt and asymmetric ensemble with some silver barely-there heels, plenty of silver jewellery and stick-on make-up gems to match those on her outfit.

