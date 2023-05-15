Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated 'Mother’s Day' in 'elevated vintage'

The actress and the budding chef stayed in Nicola’s parents’ hometown of Miami

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham never celebrate a momentous occasion without doing so looking insanely fashionable.

The stylish duo celebrated American Mother’s Day yesterday with Nicola’s mum Claudia, her billionaire father Nelson and her beloved Naunni (who ICMYI, is her grandmother and was Maid of Honour at hers and Brooklyn's wedding last year).

Nicola celebrated with her mum Claudia and her Naunni

Nicola's signature style could aplty be defined as ‘elevated vintage’. And her outfit for yesterday’s occasion was the epitome of just that, schooling us yet again on Y2K dressing. The retro fashion loving, vintage accessories aficionado wore a powder blue babydoll corset top boasting a broderie anglaise trim, intricate pink floral detailing and blue satin bows.

She paired the look with dark knee length shorts with the waistband turned over, giving the look a two-tone colourway. A trend which A-list street stylers like Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa also approve of, the retro hack that was once totally uncool, has been grasped by the Gen-Z's of the fashion realm who have taken to TikTok and labelled it the ‘foldover’ trend.

Brooklyn was also present at their celebrations

Nicola uploaded a carousel of photographs for her 2.9 million followers saying: “Happy Mother’s Day to my two queens. I am so lucky to have you as my mom and my naunni (love heart emojis) mom I am nothing without you (love heart emojis) best day with my family!!.”

Brooklyn was also present during celebrations, wearing his signature off-duty backwards cap, with a white tee, dark jeans and a gold necklace.

Nicola's dad Nelson looks less than impressed with his multi-coloured sombrero...

Despite yesterday being American mothers day, Victoria Beckham marked the occasion with a sweet tribute to her mum Jackie, calling her the ultimate Victoria Beckham Beauty muse.

She shared an image with her parents explaining how her mum's beauty hacks influenced her eponymous skincare line: “From using her lipstick as a makeshift blusher on the playground to the making of #VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.. My mum is the original #VBBMuse!! Happy US Mother’s Day to everyone celebrating xx VB.”

The two also celebrated King Charles III’s coronation separately, whilst Victoria, David, Romeo, Harper and Romeo’s model girlfriend Mia Regan spent the bank holiday partying in Blighty with friends. A stylish family either side of the pond.

