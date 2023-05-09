Nicola Peltz channels F1 grid girl on her latest date with Brooklyn Beckham

The two attended the Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday whilst the other Beckhams celebrated the Coronation together...

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham never do their date-day fashion by halves. From Nicola’s stunning rhinestone dress that was actually from the high street, to twinning in pastel pink for a romantic getaway. We enjoy their couple dates as much as they do, as the Welcome to Chippendales actress never ever misses with her outfits.

This weekend the stylish duo stepped out in Florida to watch the Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, whilst the rest of the Beckham clan celebrated King Charles's coronation in serious style. Naturally an event where a-listers are dressed to the nines anyway, Nicola’s outfit finished in pole position, wearing a Chanel scarf crop top from Virginie Viard’s epic F1 inspired cruise collection.

PDA is pre-requisite for their couple outings

To watch the star-studded event (where Lewis Hamilton himself turned up in an epic custom made Rick Owens sequinned purple jumpsuit), she wore a daring, satin monochrome Chanel crop which featured a super cropped hem, a halter neckline and a chequered pattern representing the race grid flag. The pièce de résistance was the fastening: a dazzling interlocking double 'C’ brooch that held the top together.

She paired with a low rise denim mini skirt (short hems are her go-to right now), a pair of Y2K grunge-approved chunky black boots – a style that she often wears to lengthen her 5ft4 frame - and a black shoulder bag.

Nicola's parents were also at the races

Later that evening, the two continued their date-night antics where Nicola proved that any piece of clothing can be elevated for your own personal style. Though her Y2K-adored, vintage-loving style agenda totally juxtaposes Sofia Richie’s ‘quiet luxury’ approved style, Nicola took cues from Sofia’s unrivalled honeymoon wardrobe, wearing the same top but styled in signature Nicola fashion.

What was Chanel’s F1 cruise collection?

The annual show was held in Monaco for Chanel’s 2023 cruise collection. On 5th May 2022, Virginie Viard held the show in glamorous Monte Carlo: the home of the famous Monaco Grand Prix. The collection paid homage to the French Rivera’s surroundings, as well as pieces that gave ‘grid-girl’ a major Parisian chic makeover.

Nicola shared a close up of her incredible Chanel top

“The most enduring motifs throughout the collection were that of Formula 1 racing, with jumpsuits aplenty and chequered flags printed on blouses and dresses. The models carried actual motor racing helmets with them down the runway, emblazoned with the Chanel logo,” explains Natalie Salmon, Hello! Fashion’s digital editor, “There were also hints at the country’s famous casino... Slot machines were fashioned into novelty bags.”

