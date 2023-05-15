The actor is the new face of the maison's Bleu De Chanel fragrance...

Despite his cascade of curls and angular cheekbones, Timothée Chalamet has never before worked as the official ambassador of any beauty (or fashion for that matter) label. Surprising, but in huge beauty news, he has certainly made up for lost time.

Today, Chanel announced that the screen star would be joining its illustrious roster of celebrity ambassadors – and we feel as though we need a moment to digest this pretty major info.

READ: The history of Chanel perfume: everything you need to know about the maison's most famous fragrances

MORE: Thought you knew everything about Coco Chanel? Think again.

© Chanel Timothée Chalamet is Chanel's latest poster boy

The Dune star is the new face of the house's Bleu De Chanel fragrance, a relatively new addition to its globally renowned line of perfumes. Created by Olivier Polge, the scent initially gives off a strong freshness, followed by warm, aromatic New Caledonian sandalwood and cedar.

© Chanel Chanel confirmed the actor as the new ambassador of Bleu De Chanel fragrance

“I like that it feels a little pulled back, it’s subtle but still assertive,” Timothée said about the fragrance in a recent interview with British Vogue. “I’m not someone who wears scent all the time. For me, it’s about emphasising a moment.”

Centred around challenging preconceptions of men’s perfumery, the upcoming advertising campaign starring the award-winning A-lister, shot by Mario Sorrenti, is due to be released in June 2023.

Marking a milestone both in the Call Me By Your Name actor's career and for Chanel fragrance, the label praised Timothée's "audacious style and unapologetic charm" and proposed that this partnership would usher in "new eras for him as a modern icon and for the legacy of Bleu De Chanel".

MORE: V&A's Coco Chanel exhibition is going to be exquisite: here's why

RELATED: Chanel's LA Cruise show just revived this classic 90s hair trend...

"With a dynamic energy as raw as it is refined, the French-American 27-year-old actor has gained a distinguished worldwide reputation, while still at the dawn of his career," the brand wrote.

"Timothée Chalamet personifies the visionary and edgy spirit of the next chapter of Bleu De Chanel: a man who does not limit himself to the ordinary boundaries life sets and looks beyond what is visible."

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.