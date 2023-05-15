Sofia Richie uses this exact eyeliner and it’s under £30

Ok we admit it, we’ve become slightly Sofia Richie obsessed as of late following her Chanel-clad wedding and enviably stylish honeymoon attire.

After lusting after her wardrobe non-stop for two weeks it seems as though we have found yet another Sofia Richie inspired must-have to covet, her beauty bag.

Chanel’s makeup artist Pati Dubroff revealed how she made sure Sofia looked picture perfect for her first public appearance post wedding. “This makeup look was inspired by Sofia - she is fresh off her honeymoon and came back with a beautiful tan,” Dubroff explained of the look she donned at Chanel’s Cruise 23/24 show. “I wanted to heighten that with a softly smudged brown eye and subtle pink accents.”

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge

Luckily for us Dubroff has revealed the exact products she used on the socialite, and honestly we are running not walking to recreate her routine.

What makeup does Sofia Richie wear?

“To create Sofia’s eye look, I took the Chanel Le Crayon Khôl Intense Eye Pencil in Ambre and sketched it along the lash line and into the crease. Then, I blended it out with my brush, diffusing the colour and creating the shape,” Dubroff explains.

“I used the warm pink tone from the Chanel Les 4 Ombres Tweed Limited-Edition Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Tweed Pourpre and pressed it onto the lid, melting the colours together, and lightly applying it under the bottom lashes for definition.” For the final touch Dubroff also used Chanel’s Noir Allure Mascara in Noir.

As for lipstick Dubroff reveals that she used Chanel’s Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in the shade Sensibilité for her look.

Not forgetting her enviable newlywed glow, it turns out Dubroff used two products for her flawless complexion, Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in the hue Lively Rosewood as well as Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in the shade Dragée.

Merci for the ultra-chic beauty-spo Sofia.

