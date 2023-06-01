Nicola Peltz opens up about her 'throuple' with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham

The stylish trio chatted about their mental health, what makes them anxious and their close friendship...

It's no secret that we are huge fans of Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham here at Hello! Fashion. The stylish couple are one of our go-to's for date night fashion inspo, Victoria and David-approved twinning moments and general couple goals content.

We also love their close-knit friendship with Selena Gomez. From Nicola and Selena twinning in Valentino to having epic old-school sleepovers, the trio are friendship and fashion goals all in one.

Now they've all come together to speak publicly about life in the spotlight for Wondermind - the 'mental health fitness' platform co-founded by Selena.

Their conversation about their mental health, anxiety and coping with social media trolls is a clear indicator of just how much they each value their friendship.

Selena says Brooklyn has helped her become more "laid-back"; Nicola explains "Selena and Chef [Brooklyn] will always have [her] heart"; Selena apprciates their friendship because the Peltz-Beckham's love her for who she is; and Nicola feels they all speak the same love language.

Selena expresses "I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple," to which Nicola responds "Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea."

The term 'throuple' was made popular in 2023 by Una Healy, Sian Osborne and David Haye, who were in a three-way romantic relationship. It was also explored in the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Make no mistake, we know Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn are not in an actual throuple, but the use of the word highlights just how tight-knit their friendship is. Ultimate bestie goals.

What is a throuple?

"A throuple is where three people decide to have a relationship in a polyamorous type of way," explains Dr. Becky Spelman, psychologist and CEO-Founder of 'The Private Therapy Clinic'. "This could be sexual or romantic. It may vary between different throuples as to what the exact agreements are in some situations. This is a closed throuple where the couple are exclusive within the three people. And other arrangements is far more open. You also have all sorts of different living arrangements in relation to throuples."

"In this day and age, people are far more open to alternative, non conventional types of relationships. Throuples are becoming more and more popular,” Dr Spellman says. "just because it's non conventional doesn't mean that these people can't be happy in their arrangement."

Speaking on social media anxiety, Nicola Peltz reveals that it's not comments about her appearance that bother her, but when "[comments] say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, "That's just not true." And I wish they knew the truth. That hurts my feelings, truthfully." There were rumours circulating regarding feuds between Nicola and her mother-in-law, Victoria, over her wedding dress. Nicola explains that trying to ignore comments, alongside talking to her mum is her way of coping.

Selena backs her up and says: "Well, as a friend, I can say I've been frustrated for you guys on your behalf because I do think a lot of nonsense that happens to all of us unfortunately is unfair and obviously extremely untrue."

Nicola tells the audience: "if you're feeling sad or down or upset or you're going through a hard time, never hold it in."

