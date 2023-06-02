We over-analysed both of Princess Rajwa's high-fashion wedding looks, and this is what we found out

After saying 'I do' in an understated and surprisingly modern Elie Saab wedding dress with an asymmetrical neckline, full length sleeves and a train featuring laser cut flowers, Rajwa Al-Saif welcomed guests later Thursday evening in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress which was the epitome of royal bride.

Her husband Crown Prince Hussein issued a statement on Friday which said, "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us," he went on to say, "Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings he has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."

We deep dove into the significance of both dresses Rajwa wore, because honestly, we could not get enough of this royal fashion moment…

Princess Rajwa's Elie Saab wedding dress details:

In a statement released by the Lebanese fashion house the brand said, "Elie Saab is proud to have designed the wedding gown of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein," they continued, "Every delicate detail intricately woven, as she unites with HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah."

© Jordan Pix Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace following their wedding

The dress was an interesting choice for various reasons, it was a far cry from her mother-in-law Queen Rania’s own Bruce Oldfield bridal gown she wore back in 1993. Rania's was much more voluminous and traditional, featuring gold embroidery and an exaggerated collar. In contrast Rajwa's dress eschewed any embellishment, the standout detail being the modern sculpted asymmetrical neckline.

The train of the dress featured laser cut flowers, which may have been a tribute to Jordan's national flower the black iris (aka Iris nigricans.) The symbolic bloom grows mostly south of Amman, between the ancient cities of Karak and Madaba.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple took their official photographs after the ceremony

As for shoes, it seems the bride opted for flats in white silk. (Who wants to trip over their wedding dress when millions are watching? That’s right, no one.) The elaborate veil that trailed metres behind her was held in place by a dazzling tiara and U-shaped platinum and diamond earrings from Fred Jewellery.

Princess Rajwa's Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress details:

The look Rajwa donned for the evening reception was a far cry from her first dress choice, with a much more exaggerated silhouette and intricate embroidery in the form of large swirls. The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda cap-sleeve dress also came with a sweetheart neckline and was styled with elbow-length white silk gloves. Chic.

© Royal Hashemite Court Dolce & Gabbana designed the bride's second dress

As for her beauty look, the future Queen of Jordan chose to wear her hair up unlike earlier, but stuck with the same jewellery she wore during the wedding ceremony.

Princess Rajwa's wedding tiara details:

According to royal watchers the tiara was extremely special due to the fact the bespoke piece was engraved with words which Queen Rania, whispered to her during the henna party.

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony

Rajwa's tiara bore the inscription of "Rajwatum min Allah" in Arabic, which means “Hope from God.” The tiara was made in Paris by Fred Jewellery who describe themselves as a “modern jeweller” which was established in 1936.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.