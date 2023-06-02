Princess Kate altered her Elie Saab gown to make it royal wedding appropriate, and you probably didn’t notice

The dress was customised for the nuptials of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif

The Princess of Wales had a fashion win in the blush pink Elie Saab gown she donned to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday.

The demure dress, which hails from the Lebanese fashion designer’s Autumn/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection was given something of a makeover by Princess Kate. The royal style icon regularly customises her looks, changing hemlines or adding details to update them for certain occasions.

The garment she wore which first sashayed down the runway six years ago, originally featured a thin gold belt and sheer leg-baring panels down the side and nape of the neck. Kate opted to remove the belt and also did away with the transparency of the dress by customising it with an underskirt and top which made the dress more modest and appropriate for the formal occasion.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple's attendance was revealed the night before as they were pictured entering their hotel in Jordan

To finish the look, Kate added the Charlie' clutch in ‘Gold Glitter’ from British brand Wilbur & Gussie. She kept things tonal in Prada’s scalloped beige suede sandals.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif were married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan. Around 140 guests were in attendance at the nuptials, including members of the Royal Hashemite family, foreign royals and heads of state.

While Princess Kate kept things traditional, Rajwa Al Saif went for a surprisingly modern look in her own Elie Saab gown.

© Royal Hashemite Court The bride looked gorgeous in a custom made Elie Saab wedding dress

The newly styled princess of Jordan looked incredible in an ultra chic figure hugging gown with an asymmetrical neckline, flattering ruching across the bodice and a fitted column skirt. An elegant, long train complete with delicate embellishments was attached to the lower back, creating a true contemporary princess silhouette.

