Rajwa Al-Saif's pre-wedding couture dress took over 1000 hours to complete

Queen Rania of Jordan hosted a super stylish pre-wedding henna party on May 22 for her son Crown Prince Hussein's fiancee Rajwa Al-Saif. Like mother, like daughter-in-law: Rajwa looked incredibly chic in an opulent gown and veil that was nothing short of magnificent. And the glamorous, intricately detailed custom ensemble took approximately 1,100 hours to create.

The queen uploaded a series of images to her Instagram of the pre-nuptial celebrations. Rajwa wore a stunning white custom gown with gold embellishments designed by Saudi designer Honayda that was adorned with secret messages and honoured both her home country of Saudi Arabia and her Prince Hussein's Jordanian culture, all whilst encapsulating her signature chic style agenda.

The dress put a modern spin on the traditional Najdi dress, known as Sahabi thoub, which originates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The high neck cream gown boasted a flattering cinched waist adorned with gold embellishments. The subtle mermaid tail enhanced the stunning fitted silhouette, whilst the floor length veil added a touch of dramatic elegance.

The intricate detailing on the dress, but particularly on the veil, resulted in the delicate gown taking such a long time to create. The designer told Vogue Arabia that the veil - which extends to a whopping 10 metres long - took 760 hours to complete using handcrafted tulle. Her gown took 340 hours of work.

The gold embroidery boasted meaningful shapes such as seven stars that symbolise: the seven verses in the opening chapter of the Quran, the seven mountains of Amman and the seven-pointed star on Jordan’s national flag. There are palm trees to symbolise Saudi Arabia, and even lines of poetry embroidered into her outfit. The words “I see you, and life becomes more beautiful” are written in gold on her veil.

“I am very proud and honored [sic] to be part of this historic union between His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of the honorable [sic] Hashemite family, and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif," Honayda Serifi explained, "May they be blessed with happiness and their union be crowned with success.”

The mother of the groom queen Rania stunned in a powder blue custom gown by Saiid Kobeisy. The dress boasted tonal vertical embellishements, elegant floaty sleeves and a flattering wraparound waist adornment.

We can’t wait to see the wedding day looks on June 1...

